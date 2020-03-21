Stefanie Loh
The novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States, and governors are calling for their residents to stay home to try and curb the spread, with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday pleading with Washingtonians to practicing social distancing and ask senior citizens and those in at-risk groups to stay away from public areas.

Celebrities are picking up the cause too.

Kevin Bacon has been in so many movies over the last four decades that his prominence inspired the game “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” — the premise that anyone involved in Hollywood’s film industry can link themselves to Bacon within six steps.

Now, the actor is using his “six degrees” fame to get people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s enlisted the help of other celebrities — including Maple Valley’s Brandi Carlile — to do so.

On Thursday, Bacon posted a video of himself to his Instagram account, in which he holds up a pig-shaped chalkboard with the words “#IStayHomeFor Kyra Sedgwick” on it. Sedgwick, Bacon’s wife, also makes a brief cameo, at one point calling from somewhere off camera “Kev?”

 

#IStayHomeFor @kikkosedg! Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t. So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier — We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!) I’m kicking it off with @jimmyfallon @eltonjohn @Brandicarlile @kevinhart4real @ddlovato @davidbeckham — but I encourage YOU ALL to join in too! Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good! … #Corona #Coronavirus #StayHome #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord

In the video, Bacon says:

“Hi folks, you know me, right? I’m technically only six degrees away from you. Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home, because it saves lives and it’s the only way we’re going to slow down he spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody’s mom, or grandpa, or wife sick. Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for. And I am staying home for Kyra Sedgwick. … While you’re staying home, you need to post a video or sign like this one saying who y’re staying home for and you tag six friends so they do the same, and since we’re all connected by various degrees, trust me, I know, we can all work together to stay home and keep each other safe.”

Bacon nominated Jimmy Fallon, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato and David Beckham to take the #IStayHomeFor challenge.

Carlile responded with an Instagram video of her own:

“I think this is an amazing idea. I stay home for is a brilliant way to remind ourselves and other people why we need to stay home right now,” Carlile said in the video. “I stay home for Catherine Carlile, Elijah and Evangeline, my family, but also for Elton [John] and Joni [Mitchell].”

 

Thank you for nominating me @kevinbacon to kick off your #IStayHomeFor movement! I think it’s a great idea and such an important message right now to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. We are living in unprecedented times. I stay home for Catherine, Evangeline, Elijah, also yesterday I was gonna get to have a living room jam with Elton and Joni … but we all decided to make a tough decision and stay home. Missing them tonight. ❤️ Who are you staying home for? Please post your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. My six nominations are: @theellenshow @dollyparton @harrystyles @#eddievedder @petesouza & @barackobama!

Carlile nominated Ellen DeGeneres, Dolly Parton, Harry Styles, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Pete Souza, and Barack Obama. By Saturday morning, DeGeneres and DeSouza had already put up videos of their own and nominated others.

The movement is spreading on social media as governments try to get their citizens to practice social distancing and self-quarantine to try and mitigate the spread of the virus.

Here are some celebrities who have put out #IStayHomeFor videos on Instagram and Twitter:

Soccer star David Beckham

Elton John

Paula Abdul

Ellen DeGeneres

Mariah Carey

A.J. McLean of The Backstreet Boys

