With plenty to feel good about, including the recent release of her terrific new album, “By the Way, I Forgive You," Brandi Carlile delivered a joyous show at the Moore.

Concert review

It’s hard to tell who started it. It could have been the eager Friday-night crowd singing along to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during set change. Or maybe it was that countrified stomper (“Raise Hell”) that transformed the elegant Moore Theatre into an intimate barn party almost immediately.

But with every fancy-free pirouette, emphatically leaping guitar strum and unforced mid-song grin, it became clear that Brandi Carlile was in high spirits during the first show of a two-night stand at the Seattle theater.

“I’m having a great time you guys,” she gushed late in her set, containing giddy laughter just long enough to state the obvious. “I bet you tomorrow they won’t sing on ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart.’”

The pride of Ravensdale has ample reasons to feel good. This month, she and her wife welcomed their second child into the world, just weeks after Carlile released her terrific new album “By the Way, I Forgive You.” It’s a weighty record that tackles death, her struggle adjusting to motherhood and, of course, forgiveness. It also finds the folk-country star in what she’s described as the beginning stages of becoming an artist-activist.

Last weekend Carlile performed during Seattle’s March For Our Lives rally and Friday night she dedicated her joyously defiant closer, “Hold Out Your Hand,” to the young activists calling for stricter gun laws after the Florida school shooting in February. Still, a feeling of levity permeated the full house, even during the tenderest, most reflective tunes like “The Mother” or “Party of One,” thanks to the folksy charmer’s lyrical wit and between-song anecdotes. Insidery Seattle references to playing Salty’s on Alki Beach and a story about eating popsicles in bed with her sick kid after a gig had the sold-out crowd swooning from start to finish. Cries of “We love you, Brandi!” erupted every 3.7 seconds.

Early on, Carlile surprised the room announcing she’d play each song off her new album (though not in order) — a move that could’ve been a bummer for nostalgia-seeking fans. But not on this cycle, not with a 10-song batch this good.

Carlile and her longtime musical companions Phil and Tim Hanseroth were joined by a three-piece string section (including her longtime cellist Josh Neumann), which made songs like opener “Every Time I Hear That Song” all the more poignant. Despite pulling back in a few spots, “The Joke” was nearly the vocal stunner it is on record, while heart-stopping harmonies with the Hanseroth twins marked gentle acoustic number “The Eye.” (The video for the latter was actually shot at the Moore.)

Those delicate harmonies were at their richest when, after praising the Moore’s acoustics, the trio unplugged for an arresting, unamplified run through porchswinging oldie “Cannonball” — the most memorable moment of the night.

Whether jumping behind the piano for intimate heartstring tugs (“Party of One”) or ditching her guitar and going full-on frontwoman to moodily cover Led Zeppelin’s version of “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” everything seemed to be clicking for Carlile, playing with what she said was her largest-ever backing band.

The only regret is that opener Marlon Williams didn’t get a chance to sneak back out to join Carlile and the twins’ precious harmonies. The Kiwi crooner’s rootsy heartbreakers won over the crowd, save for the clearly-in-the-minority heckler repeatedly shouting “Bring out Brandi!” (Bro.)

But if our hometown girl keeps delivering nights like this, she won’t need forgiveness.

_____

Brandi Carlile. Friday, March 30. Show repeats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, Moore Theatre, 1932 2nd Ave., Seattle; sold out, stgpresents.org