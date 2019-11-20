Grammy Awards voters continue to show their love for Brandi Carlile, giving her four nominations for the 62nd annual awards show.

The Maple Valley-based Carlile was nominated Wednesday morning for her work as co-producer of Tanya Tucker’s first album in a decade and for a collaboration with Maren Morris. The nominations cap a wild 2019 for Carlile that included three wins and a standing ovation at last February’s Grammy Awards and a number of career milestones and accolades.

Carlile received three nominations for her work co-producing Tucker’s “While I’m Livin’” with Shooter Jennings. Carlile was nominated twice for “Bring My Flowers Now,” earning a nod in the major Song of the Year category and another nomination for Country Song of the Year. Like many of the songs on the album, Carlile wrote it with the help of longtime collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth. Tucker also was a co-writer.

Carlile has said she viewed “While I’m Livin’” as a mission to help her idol reach the Country Music Hall of Fame.

She also was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Common,” her collaboration with Morris.

Carlile’s all-female country supergroup The Highwomen — formed with Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby — was not nominated, however. Though their eponymous debut garnered as much attention as any country music LP this year, the Dave Cobb-produced album was released a week after the Aug. 31 cut-off for 2020 Grammys eligibility.

Others with Seattle and Washington ties also scored Grammy nominations Wednesday:

Caspar Babypants — best known as the alter ego of Presidents of the United States of America lead singer Chris Ballew — was nominated in the Best Children’s Album category for “Flying High.”

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and his brother, Barry, were nominated for Best Recording Package for the “Chris Cornell” box set. Ament, a former bandmate of Cornell’s in Temple of the Dog, served as creative director and spent the better part of a week screen-printing pictures of Cornell for the project. Jeff Fura and Joe Spix were also part of the creative team.

Former Roosevelt High School student Sara Gazarek earned a nod in the Best Jazz Album category for “Thirsty Ghost,” a work that marked a tumultuous but ultimately artistically rewarding period in her life. It was the first nomination for the Los Angeles-based singer.

And 2018-19 Seattle Symphony composer in residence Derek Bermel was nominated for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for “Bermel: Migration Series for Jazz Ensemble and Orchestra.” The piece was recorded with the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra and the Albany Symphony Orchestra, not the Seattle Symphony, however.

The 62nd annual Grammys will air January 26 on CBS.