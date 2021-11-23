Brandi Carlile, who’s been on a roll with the Grammys in recent years, could add to her stash as nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday morning. Carlile was nominated multiple times, including in the prestigious record of the year and song of the year categories. She was among a number of artists with Seattle-area ties who received nods, including Foo Fighters, Chris Cornell, Fleet Foxes, Seattle Symphony and Brandy Clark.

The Maple Valley singer-songwriter’s melancholy song, “Right on Time,” from the album “In These Silent Days” is up for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance. Also up for song of the year is “A Beautiful Noise,” Carlile’s duet with Alicia Keys, which they recorded and co-wrote (with a team of other songwriters including Brandy Clark, who hails from Morton, Lewis County) to encourage people to vote in the 2020 election.

Clark’s “Same Devil,” featuring Carlile, was nominated for best American roots performance.

The Foo Fighters were nominated for best rock album for “Medicine at Midnight” while their “Waiting on a War” is up for best rock song. They were also nominated for best rock performance for “Making a Fire.”

Chris Cornell was nominated for best rock album for “No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1,” a 2020 surprise release billed as the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman’s “last fully completed studio album” before his death in 2017. Cornell was also nominated for best rock performance for “Nothing Compares 2 U” from that album.

Indie rockers Fleet Foxes scored a nomination for best alternative music album for “Shore.” And Seattle Symphony earned a nod for best orchestral performance for the Thomas Dausgaard-conducted “Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy.”

J. Cole’s “My Life,” featuring 21 Savage and Morray, was produced by Seattle’s Jake One. It’s up for best rap performance and best rap song.

“Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix In Maui” was nominated for best music film.

The 64th Grammy Awards show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ starting 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

This story will be updated.