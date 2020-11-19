Brandi Carlile’s been up to a lot more than just throwing (virtual) campfire concerts during the pandemic. On the heels of two transcendent years in her career, the home state folk-rock star is trading song lyrics for the literary world, as Carlile on Thursday announced a forthcoming memoir.

Titled “Broken Horses,” the autobiography follows Carlile’s journey from an “impoverished childhood in a dysfunctional but loving family” to conquering Grammy stages and forming good-trouble country supergroup The Highwomen, per a news release.

From the sounds of it, the book spans both her personal and professional life, from her years on the road with the Hanseroth twins and jamming with her musical heroes to starting a family. It’s billed as “an examination of faith through the eyes of a person rejected by the church and a meditation on the moments and lyrics that have shaped the life of a creative mind.”

“Broken Horses” will arrive April 6, 2021 through Random House imprint Crown publishing and will be available in hard cover, e-editions and an audiobook read by the Maple Valley music star and now author. Pre-orders are now open at Carlile’s website.