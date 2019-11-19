Earlier this year, beloved Seattle star Brandi Carlile headlined her first show at the Gorge Ampitheatre in Grant County, and in high spirits noted, “It’d be so cool if it really went well and it got to be an annual thing.”

Today, it looks like that dream is shaping into reality.

Carlile took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce she’ll be returning to the Gorge Amphitheatre for another concert next summer — and bringing Sheryl Crow and Yola with her.

Just going to leave this here.. Public presale starts Thursday, 11/21 at 10a PT

General onsale begins Friday, 11/22 at 10a PT No code needed via https://t.co/orFo05mQUS pic.twitter.com/4mk3ojlHaC — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) November 19, 2019

As part of her Echoes Through the Canyon tour, Carlile, Crow, Yola and “special guests” will perform on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Ticket presale starts Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PST, and general sale begins Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. PST.

Yola is a British singer-songwriter who has collaborated with Carlile’s supergroup The Highwomen. Crow and Carlile performed together this year when they sang George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” at the Newport Folk Festival in June. Crow will also be part of Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend music festival in Mexico from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020.

Carlile has been in the spotlight all year, following three wins and a powerhouse performance at the 2019 Grammys, and an impromptu busking with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl at Pike Place Market. She’s also been busy promoting The Highwomen.

But this holiday season, Carlile returns to her home state and will play three shows with the Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall from Dec. 13-15.