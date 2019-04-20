So this happened.

Earlier Saturday, Brandi Carlile and Dave Grohl busked at Pike Place Market, surprising fans.

“I looked over and I was like: ‘Oh my, that’s Dave Grohl!” said Matt from Anacortes, who was at the Market and who declined to give a last name.

Dani from Milwaukee, who also declined to give a last name, said she and Matt were wandering around at the Market and chances upon the performance. They saw a crowd of people clustered around at the intersection of Pike Place and Pike Street, right in front of the “Farmers Market” sign, and went over to see what was happening.

They caught two or three songs, and it seemed like Carlile and Grohl played for about 15 to 20 minutes, Dani said, with them closing out with Grohl playing “Times Like These.”

“Neither of them spoke at all,” Dani said, when asked if the musicians said anything to the fans who gathered to watch.

Carlile posted video of the Saturday busking session to her Facebook page:

Fans captured their own videos: