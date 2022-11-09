Brandi Carlile’s biggest blowout at the Gorge Amphitheatre keeps getting bigger.

Last month, the homestate folk rocker announced plans make her annual Eastern Washington shindig a two-nighter, with Joni Mitchell and the “Joni Jam” headlining the second show. Given the rare opportunity to see Mitchell — one of folk music’s greatest songwriters — live, tickets quickly sold out, leaving many fans shut out. But anyone who struck out the first time will have a chance to catch a newly announced third show, featuring country supergroup The Highwomen and Tanya Tucker.

A Citi presale begins 10 a.m. Nov. 10, with tickets going on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Nov. 11. Once again, members of Carlile’s Bramily fan club will also have access to a presale.

As it stands, here’s how next year’s Echoes Through the Canyon lineup is shaping up:

June 9 (sold out): Brandi Carlile and her band headline, with Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell opening.

June 10 (sold out): Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam” takes center stage, with a Brandi Carlile opening set.

June 11: The Highwomen, Carlile’s countrified supergroup with Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, headline with special guest Tanya Tucker.

“The Gorge Amphitheatre shows sold out so fast that the fine folks out there asked me if I’d like to do something on Sunday… Joni Mitchell told me very sweetly to eff off cause she’s gonna go home,” Carlile wrote in an Instagram post announcing the third show. “I thought about it for a split second before realizing — this sounds like a job for…. THE HIGHWOMEN and there ain’t no Highwomen without the boss Tanya Tucker. It’s gonna be a [expletive] kicker throw down full of surprises. The Highwomen have never really had a full show with no time limit and we are going to throw a party.”

In other local concert news, Seattle folk-pop heroes The Head and the Heart have announced a Nov. 28 benefit gig at the Showbox. The band, which played a pair of Marymoor Park shows this summer, is calling the intimate, club date the “first annual fundraiser” for its Rivers and Roads Foundation, which helps fund “local music programs with an emphasis on equitable access to music education for youth, and mental health resources and support for musicians,” per a news release.

Tickets to the 21-plus affair go on sale Friday morning through the Showbox’s website.