Brace yourself, Blink-182 fans: The foulmouthed pop-punk icons are back.

The band is reuniting its classic three-man lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker and will tour stadiums worldwide in 2023, visiting Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena June 25, 2023. Critically acclaimed hardcore punks Turnstile will provide support.

The trio set music Twitter ablaze Tuesday morning with a cheeky comeback video in which a skateboarder, mail carrier, construction workers, a gardening couple and other Blink fans celebrate the news, freaking out that, at long last, “they’re coming.”

In addition to the reunion and world tour, the band teased a new single, “EDGING,” and a forthcoming album. The single is out Friday and tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 17 at blink182.com.

“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming,” the tweet said.

This new single follows the band’s 2016 album “California” and 2019’s “Nine,” recorded with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba filling in for DeLonge, who departed the band in 2015.

Since leaving Blink, singer/guitarist DeLonge has released material with his long-running side project Angels & Airwaves and focused his attention on aliens; in 2020, the Pentagon declassified UFO videos previously shared by DeLonge.

Meanwhile, Barker has become a prolific session drummer in hip-hop, working with Post Malone, Willow and XXXTentacion. In May, he married Kourtney Kardashian. Hoppus has been hosting an Apple Music 1 radio show since 2019 and, in 2021, was diagnosed with and subsequently beat cancer. Hoppus said this year that Barker and DeLonge visited him while in treatment.

“Nobody likes you when you’re 23,” the band famously sang on “What’s My Age Again?” That song is now 23 itself and aging fine. Next year’s tour will surely feature plenty of other hits from “Enema of the State,” plus its follow-up record, the 2001 No. 1 “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,” and their 2003 self-titled album, which preceded the band’s first breakup in 2005.