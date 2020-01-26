The 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles opened on a somber note, with everyone in attendance still reeling from the news that 41-year-old ex-NBA star Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

But by the end of the night, all everyone could talk about was Billie Eilish, who swept the major awards and steamrolled everyone, including widely beloved pop sensation Lizzo.

Here’s a look at some big moments.

Tribute to Kobe

In the opening segment, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men sang a tribute for the late Bryant.

Watch Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Sing "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" in honor of Kobe Bryant at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/02XQuLe0cB pic.twitter.com/yA1hohfbhy — Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2020

And the STAPLES Center, where Bryant played for the Lakers, kept his jerseys lit during the ceremony.

Kobe Bryant's jerseys are illuminated inside the Staples Center tonight during the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/8sleNRp5zh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 27, 2020

Red carpet icons

Everyone brought their A-games to the red carpet, but “Pose” actor and fashion legend Billy Porter wore this giant hat that was, dare I say, a big mood.

Lizzo wins her first Grammy

Pop sensation and “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo won her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Lizzo reaction when she won her first #Grammys! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ebnGKZmCTK — Awards 2020 (@TheAwards2020) January 27, 2020

An “Old Town Road” performance for the ages

The yeehaw king himself Lil Nas X performed “Old Town Road” along with a myriad of special guests, including Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Mason “Walmart yodeling kid” Ramsey and Diplo and Nas. BTS continues to pave the way for K-Pop in the United States. Their appearance marked the first Grammys performance by a Korean group.

📽️ Soul Town Road – BTS x Lil Nas X Foi incrível! 💜@BTS_twt we are so proud of u guys 💜#BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/s2SNVAg0mr — Bangtan News Brasil⁷🖤🦢 (@BTSNewsBrasil) January 27, 2020

Tribute to Nipsey Hussle

A powerhouse performance by Meek Mill, YG, John Legend, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin with a gospel choir and DJ Khaled, paid tribute to the late Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, and including a shoutout to Kobe Bryant. “Long live Nipsey Hussle! Long live Kobe Bryant!,” DJ Khaled shouted.

John Legend, DJ Khaled and more end their Nipsey Hussle #GRAMMYs tribute with an image of Kobe Bryant next to Nip pic.twitter.com/0l4STVoRcY — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish has the biggest night of her life

18-year-old Gen Z queen Billie Eilish swept the night, taking home awards for Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Record of the Year.

Billie Eilish is the "bad guy," but she didn't expect to be the #GRAMMYs Song of the Year winner! Her reaction says it all. pic.twitter.com/WQrqn73P5j — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 27, 2020

