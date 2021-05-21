Better late than never.

One of last year’s biggest concert letdowns was the COVID-forced cancellation of Billie Eilish’s arena-tour debut in Washington. It’ll still be a while, but fans of the teenage pop juggernaut, stanned by youngs and olds alike, now at least have something to look forward to.

Eilish announced on Friday her Happier Than Ever tour, including a March 25, 2022 date at Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon May 28, but registration is now open for the Ticketmaster Verified presale, which runs from noon to 10 p.m. May 26.

The tour announcements follows last month’s news that Eilish’s highly anticipated sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” will arrive July 30.

Eilish was previously slated to roll though the Tacoma Dome last year until COVID-19 had other plans. Instead, the Grammy Award-winning pop star will route through Seattle’s sparkling new digs at Seattle Center, which is on track to open in mid- to late October. Climate Pledge Arena brass detailed their ambitious concert plans earlier this year.