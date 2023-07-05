Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour performance at Lumen Field, initially scheduled for Sept. 13, will be pushed back by one day to Sept. 14.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new one, Lumen Field posted on Twitter, citing “production logistics and scheduling issues” as the reason for the change.

The delay in Seattle comes at the same time as the cancellation of Queen Bey’s concert in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium, which was planned for Aug. 3. Kansas City’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium also announced that its Beyoncé concert would shift from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1.

The megastar’s world tour began in Europe earlier this spring, celebrating “Renaissance,” her first solo studio album since “Lemonade” in 2016. The North American concerts are set to start in Toronto on July 8 and will now end in Kansas City, rather than New Orleans, due to the change in schedule.