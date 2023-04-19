Staff Picks

Editor’s Note: In this ongoing feature, our arts-and-entertainment staff take turns recommending things to do in the coming weeks.

Summer concert season is right around the corner. But don’t get too distracted daydreaming of sprawling out on the lawn with your favorite bands. The local concert calendar’s plenty busy over the next few weeks. Here are a few of the highlights.

Big gigs

Goose

A week after Phish had Seattle jam fans frothing, these more accessible new-school groovers settle in for a two-nighter this weekend at Paramount Theatre — their biggest local showing since a starry headlining set at last summer’s THING festival. 7:30 p.m. April 22-23; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $48; stgpresents.org

Lewis Capaldi

A month before unleashing his sophomore album, Scotland’s soulful young popsmith will serenade a nearly sold-out crowd in Seattle’s most acoustically challenged venue. Capaldi’s burly golden voice might be worth a “platinum” price to some, but in this room? April 26; WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; remaining tickets start at $99 as of this writing; lumenfield.com

Shania Twain

The veteran country star becomes the latest high-profile artist to open a tour with a low-profile Spokane date before cruising down Interstate 90 for night two in the big city. Since releasing her first album in 15 years with 2017’s “Now,” there has (rightfully) been a renewed appreciation for the queen of country-pop, whose trailblazing crossover hits in the ’90s charted a course for Nashville’s future. Unfortunately, her new album “Queen of Me” doesn’t meet the monarch on her deservedly high pedestal. Lindsay Ell opens. 7:30 p.m. April 29; Climate Pledge Arena, 334 First Ave. N., Seattle; limited remaining tickets start at $434; climatepledgearena.com

Rauw Alejandro

One of modern reggaeton’s pop-savvy experimentalists lands in Seattle in the middle of a mammoth world tour supporting last fall’s cosmos-cruising “Saturno,” the Puerto Rican star’s third full-length album. More recently, the Latin pop/trap titan unleashed a three-song EP with new fiancée Rosalia, a similarly adventurous pop star. Jabbawockeez open. 8 p.m. May 6; Climate Pledge Arena, 334 First Ave. N., Seattle; $30-$505.50; climatepledgearena.com

M83

The French synth rockers, who made gratuitous ’80s sax cool again a decade ago, are back with their first album people are actually talking about since sashaying out of the spotlight following the runaway success of 2011’s “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming.” Those “Midnight City” synths never stopped squeaking in our ears, but on the spacier rock-band record “Fantasy,” main man Anthony Gonzalez shows he still has a knack for expansive anthems. 8 p.m. May 10-11, Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle; sold out; showboxpresents.com

Club picks

Sound Cipher

The all-star instrumental trio of local sax wizard Skerik, Primus drummer and Bellingham dweller Tim Alexander and modular synth maestro Timm Mason unleash their synthetically warped odyssey on this Beacon Hill clubhouse in celebration of their debut album, “All That Syncs Must Diverge.” Diminished Men open. 9 p.m. April 21; Clock-Out Lounge, 4864 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; $20; 21-plus; clockoutlounge.com

Margo Cilker

It’s a big weekend at the Tractor with sold-out dates with punky folk strummer Nick Shoulders (catch him at this summer’s Timber! Outdoor Music Festival) and Americana vet Nikki Lane, whose rollicking new album (her first in five years) was produced by Queens of the Stone Age frontman and onetime Seattleite Josh Homme, on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Save a little something for Sunday night with rising PNW star Margo Cilker, who’s still sailing on her exceptional debut “Pohorylle,” which landed in late 2021 via trusty Portland label Fluff & Gravy. 8 p.m. April 23; Tractor Tavern, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; $17; tractortavern.com

Y La Bamba

If the sun-spotted, jangle-and-groove singles off Y La Bamba’s forthcoming “Lucha” LP are any indication, Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos is poised to continue an impressive midcareer run sparked by a period of self-discovery, delving into issues around her identity and ancestry as a Mexican American woman. After a hometown gig, the Portland stalwart continues the release weekend party on Capitol Hill. 7 p.m. April 27; Barboza, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; $16-$18; 21-plus; thebarboza.com

Caroline Polachek

The former Chairlift frontwoman has been a bright spot in the ever-growing field of female indie-pop stars with rabid followings and critical acclaim whose left-of-center aesthetic choices keep the mainstream at arm’s length. Don’t miss violin-wielding experimental pop/R&B artist Sudan Archives, who’s dazzled disparate crowds at local festivals in recent years. 8 p.m. May 4; Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle; limited demand-priced tickets remain; showboxpresents.com

Belltown Bloom

The two-day club fest celebrating women-led bands returns to the Crocodile complex with a lineup led by ’90s alt-rock vets L7, art-punk provocateurs Pussy Riot, Mannequin Pussy, Seattle’s own Thunderpussy and 40 or so non-“pussy”-named bands. The annual spring blowout is the brainchild of Valerie and Veronica Topacio, the sibling nucleus of local dream pop force La Fonda, who released a shimmering new album, “We Are Infinite,” this month. May 5-6; Crocodile, 2505 First Ave., Seattle; $60 single day, weekend passes start at $107.50; 21-plus; belltownbloom.com

Wednesday

The buzzy North Carolina rockers blend alt-country twang with fuzzed-up ’90s riffage and Karly Hartzman’s vivid lyricism on this month’s “Rat Saw God,” their finest offering to date. Guitarist MJ Lenderman, Hartzman’s partner in life and art whose solo career has also taken flight, is set to play THING this summer. Cryogeyser opens. 7 p.m. May 10; Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; $16-$18; 21-plus; neumos.com

Tim Bernardes

This Brazilian singer-songwriter crafts porcelain folk songs tuneful enough to wow his former tour buddy/head Fleet Fox Robin Pecknold and the rest of us at an unforgettable Marymoor Park show last summer. 7:30 p.m. May 12; Fremont Abbey Arts Center, 4272 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle; $21-$26; fremontabbey.org

Billy Woods

An unstoppable force in underground rap, the New York emcee returns to the Croc stage where he dished coolly tactical bars as one-half of Armand Hammer during last year’s Freakout Weekender. Woods drops his second collaborative album with L.A. producer and tour mate Kenny Segal on May 5. 8 p.m. May 15; Crocodile, 2505 First Ave., Seattle; $22.50; 21-plus; thecrocodile.com

Veronica Swift

This full-toned singer dropped one of the most celebrated vocal jazz albums of the past two years with 2021’s “This Bitter Earth,” featuring Seattle-reared bass ace Yasushi Nakamura. Since then, Swift’s shifted into a glammier soul-rocking direction ahead of her forthcoming “TransGenre” album, which you can expect to hear during this two-night stand. 7:30 p.m. May 16-17; Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $40.50; jazzalley.com

Sampa the Great

The Zambian rapper/singer turned heads with her ambitious double-album “The Return” in 2019, speaking out against systemic racism in the music industry while scaling Australia’s scene. Last year’s follow-up “As Above, So Below” continues her sharp social critiques, reflections and genre-blending with pond-hopping collabs with American bar slayers Joey Bada$$ and Denzel Curry and ’70s Zamrock greats Witch. 8 p.m. May 17; Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; $21.50; stgpresents.org