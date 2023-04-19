Staff Picks
Editor’s Note: In this ongoing feature, our arts-and-entertainment staff take turns recommending things to do in the coming weeks.
Summer concert season is right around the corner. But don’t get too distracted daydreaming of sprawling out on the lawn with your favorite bands. The local concert calendar’s plenty busy over the next few weeks. Here are a few of the highlights.
Big gigs
Goose
A week after Phish had Seattle jam fans frothing, these more accessible new-school groovers settle in for a two-nighter this weekend at Paramount Theatre — their biggest local showing since a starry headlining set at last summer’s THING festival. 7:30 p.m. April 22-23; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $48; stgpresents.org
Lewis Capaldi
A month before unleashing his sophomore album, Scotland’s soulful young popsmith will serenade a nearly sold-out crowd in Seattle’s most acoustically challenged venue. Capaldi’s burly golden voice might be worth a “platinum” price to some, but in this room? April 26; WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; remaining tickets start at $99 as of this writing; lumenfield.com
Shania Twain
The veteran country star becomes the latest high-profile artist to open a tour with a low-profile Spokane date before cruising down Interstate 90 for night two in the big city. Since releasing her first album in 15 years with 2017’s “Now,” there has (rightfully) been a renewed appreciation for the queen of country-pop, whose trailblazing crossover hits in the ’90s charted a course for Nashville’s future. Unfortunately, her new album “Queen of Me” doesn’t meet the monarch on her deservedly high pedestal. Lindsay Ell opens. 7:30 p.m. April 29; Climate Pledge Arena, 334 First Ave. N., Seattle; limited remaining tickets start at $434; climatepledgearena.com
Rauw Alejandro
One of modern reggaeton’s pop-savvy experimentalists lands in Seattle in the middle of a mammoth world tour supporting last fall’s cosmos-cruising “Saturno,” the Puerto Rican star’s third full-length album. More recently, the Latin pop/trap titan unleashed a three-song EP with new fiancée Rosalia, a similarly adventurous pop star. Jabbawockeez open. 8 p.m. May 6; Climate Pledge Arena, 334 First Ave. N., Seattle; $30-$505.50; climatepledgearena.com
M83
The French synth rockers, who made gratuitous ’80s sax cool again a decade ago, are back with their first album people are actually talking about since sashaying out of the spotlight following the runaway success of 2011’s “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming.” Those “Midnight City” synths never stopped squeaking in our ears, but on the spacier rock-band record “Fantasy,” main man Anthony Gonzalez shows he still has a knack for expansive anthems. 8 p.m. May 10-11, Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle; sold out; showboxpresents.com
Club picks
Sound Cipher
The all-star instrumental trio of local sax wizard Skerik, Primus drummer and Bellingham dweller Tim Alexander and modular synth maestro Timm Mason unleash their synthetically warped odyssey on this Beacon Hill clubhouse in celebration of their debut album, “All That Syncs Must Diverge.” Diminished Men open. 9 p.m. April 21; Clock-Out Lounge, 4864 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; $20; 21-plus; clockoutlounge.com
Margo Cilker
It’s a big weekend at the Tractor with sold-out dates with punky folk strummer Nick Shoulders (catch him at this summer’s Timber! Outdoor Music Festival) and Americana vet Nikki Lane, whose rollicking new album (her first in five years) was produced by Queens of the Stone Age frontman and onetime Seattleite Josh Homme, on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Save a little something for Sunday night with rising PNW star Margo Cilker, who’s still sailing on her exceptional debut “Pohorylle,” which landed in late 2021 via trusty Portland label Fluff & Gravy. 8 p.m. April 23; Tractor Tavern, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; $17; tractortavern.com
Y La Bamba
If the sun-spotted, jangle-and-groove singles off Y La Bamba’s forthcoming “Lucha” LP are any indication, Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos is poised to continue an impressive midcareer run sparked by a period of self-discovery, delving into issues around her identity and ancestry as a Mexican American woman. After a hometown gig, the Portland stalwart continues the release weekend party on Capitol Hill. 7 p.m. April 27; Barboza, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; $16-$18; 21-plus; thebarboza.com
Caroline Polachek
The former Chairlift frontwoman has been a bright spot in the ever-growing field of female indie-pop stars with rabid followings and critical acclaim whose left-of-center aesthetic choices keep the mainstream at arm’s length. Don’t miss violin-wielding experimental pop/R&B artist Sudan Archives, who’s dazzled disparate crowds at local festivals in recent years. 8 p.m. May 4; Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle; limited demand-priced tickets remain; showboxpresents.com
Belltown Bloom
The two-day club fest celebrating women-led bands returns to the Crocodile complex with a lineup led by ’90s alt-rock vets L7, art-punk provocateurs Pussy Riot, Mannequin Pussy, Seattle’s own Thunderpussy and 40 or so non-“pussy”-named bands. The annual spring blowout is the brainchild of Valerie and Veronica Topacio, the sibling nucleus of local dream pop force La Fonda, who released a shimmering new album, “We Are Infinite,” this month. May 5-6; Crocodile, 2505 First Ave., Seattle; $60 single day, weekend passes start at $107.50; 21-plus; belltownbloom.com
Wednesday
The buzzy North Carolina rockers blend alt-country twang with fuzzed-up ’90s riffage and Karly Hartzman’s vivid lyricism on this month’s “Rat Saw God,” their finest offering to date. Guitarist MJ Lenderman, Hartzman’s partner in life and art whose solo career has also taken flight, is set to play THING this summer. Cryogeyser opens. 7 p.m. May 10; Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; $16-$18; 21-plus; neumos.com
Tim Bernardes
This Brazilian singer-songwriter crafts porcelain folk songs tuneful enough to wow his former tour buddy/head Fleet Fox Robin Pecknold and the rest of us at an unforgettable Marymoor Park show last summer. 7:30 p.m. May 12; Fremont Abbey Arts Center, 4272 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle; $21-$26; fremontabbey.org
Billy Woods
An unstoppable force in underground rap, the New York emcee returns to the Croc stage where he dished coolly tactical bars as one-half of Armand Hammer during last year’s Freakout Weekender. Woods drops his second collaborative album with L.A. producer and tour mate Kenny Segal on May 5. 8 p.m. May 15; Crocodile, 2505 First Ave., Seattle; $22.50; 21-plus; thecrocodile.com
Veronica Swift
This full-toned singer dropped one of the most celebrated vocal jazz albums of the past two years with 2021’s “This Bitter Earth,” featuring Seattle-reared bass ace Yasushi Nakamura. Since then, Swift’s shifted into a glammier soul-rocking direction ahead of her forthcoming “TransGenre” album, which you can expect to hear during this two-night stand. 7:30 p.m. May 16-17; Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $40.50; jazzalley.com
Sampa the Great
The Zambian rapper/singer turned heads with her ambitious double-album “The Return” in 2019, speaking out against systemic racism in the music industry while scaling Australia’s scene. Last year’s follow-up “As Above, So Below” continues her sharp social critiques, reflections and genre-blending with pond-hopping collabs with American bar slayers Joey Bada$$ and Denzel Curry and ’70s Zamrock greats Witch. 8 p.m. May 17; Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; $21.50; stgpresents.org
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.