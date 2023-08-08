A line in the Neil Young song “Long May You Run” can now be sung about a veteran Seattle musician living out a day dream. “Maybe The Beach Boys have got you now,” the lyric goes, “with those waves singing, ‘Caroline, No,’ rolling down that empty ocean road.”

The Beach Boys have got a Seattle-area drummer now: After being discovered on social media this year, Auburn musician Jon Bolton and long-time Beatniks drummer has spent the summer backing the legendary California band. In addition to playing drums, Bolton also sings a few songs.

“When I first got the call, and it was about being in The Beach Boys, I honestly thought someone was pranking me,” said the 49-year-old Bolton, who’s played more than 40 gigs with the band so far. He was chatting from Texas. He’s most excited to head home Aug. 27, when The Beach Boys play Marymoor Park in Redmond before shows outside Spokane and in Walla Walla.

It won’t be Bolton’s first hometown show. For several decades, Bolton has done what many musicians in Seattle do to pay the bills: He performs in a handful of bands, takes corporate gigs, and does most anything else to keep his schedule booked. One of those bands is popular, long-standing cover band the Beatniks, which this newspaper called “the biggest band in town” in 1993, before Bolton’s tenure. In between those gigs, Bolton plays his own music in smaller bands including the Herding Cats and others.

This spring, that routine changed, when the drummer got an Instagram message from actor John Stamos.

“It just said, ‘What are you doing this summer?’” Bolton said. “And I thought it was fake. I asked him if he could FaceTime me so I could make sure I wasn’t getting pranked.”

The next day, Bolton spoke with Stamos, who (in addition to his TV career on “Full House” and beyond) is also a musician, and has performed occasionally with The Beach Boys. Stamos had seen Bolton in a clip that had gone viral on Instagram.

“So, I’m on with Stamos, and he says The Beach Boys are looking for a drummer who sings,” Bolton said. “And then Jacqueline Love, The Beach Boys’ Mike Love’s wife, comes on and she says, ‘Mike loved your voice!’ ”

A few weeks later, after an audition, Jon Bolton was no longer playing Kirkland clubs. Instead, he’d spend the summer as a member of The Beach Boys’ touring band.

There are many “video goes viral” stories in music, none more famous than when Journey found their new frontman, Arnel Pineda, singing covers on YouTube. Bolton’s spin on the tale has a few fun twists.

“The Instagram clip Stamos saw wasn’t even me doing a Beach Boys song,” Bolton said. “I was doing a James Brown song.”

The connective tissue between those two artists is a bit serendipitous, too.

“My mom’s first concert was The Beach Boys,” Bolton said. “Her second was James Brown. It’s surreal to think that I’ll be coming back to Seattle, and she’ll get to see me play with the Beach Boys.”

Unlike many aspiring musicians, who’ve focused on using TikTok, YouTube or other social media sites to spread their music, Bolton has been a club musician for decades. He’d never relied on videos to build a career. That changed when Bolton got married in 2020 — his wife was surprised to find Bolton hadn’t promoted himself much.

“She started filming me and editing short videos to put on Instagram,” he said. “The one that went viral was filmed in January at the Lime club in Kirkland, and went big over the next month, ending up in John Stamos’ feed. Crazy stuff!”

Bolton grew up in Enumclaw, and joined the Beatniks in the 1990s, when he was a teenager.

“I didn’t think you could make a living doing this,” he said, “but I found with steady work, and other bands on the side, you could.”

The Beatniks have played more than 5,000 performances over the years, everything from local festivals to a set after a Mariners game at the long-defunct Kingdome. Bolton’s side project, the Herding Cats, does more of the same, and he’s been in a half-dozen other bands as the lead singer.

With that track record, Bolton was already well known to Seattle music fans.

“I saw Jon once in a Who tribute band,” said Neal Skok, a local label owner, record collector and Beach Boys expert. Skok called Bolton “the closest thing to Keith Moon” he’s ever seen.

“He’s one of the most exciting Seattle-area drummers, and he’s the rare drummer who can really sing and do it well,” Skok continued. “He’s a joy to watch.”

As far as Skok knows, the only other Northwest musician with a Beach Boys association would be Carol Kaye, the prolific bass player from Everett, who was on many of the band’s studio albums.

The Beatniks did open up for The Beach Boys once, but Bolton did not imagine that day that he’d ever play with the headlining band. He cites early Beach Boys albums like “Pet Sounds” and “Smile” as some of the most important records in music history.

For decades, the touring Beach Boys have been headed by Love, with Bruce Johnson from the original band, while Al Jardine and Brian Wilson don’t tour with the band. Bolton was pleased to discover that the touring Beach Boys pay royalties to Wilson and Jardine.

Of late, Bolton has been singing “Darlin’” and “California Dreamin’,” and occasionally “Help Me Rhonda.” A few more tunes are in the works, Bolton said, as the new touring lineup coalesces. He replaced John Cowsill, who had toured with the band since 2000.

“It’s really been a history lesson to tour with these guys and hear their stories,” Bolton said. “We play two-hour sets, and I’m certainly the only guy in this band who got here playing in a bar band.”

Love is 82, and he’s often asked how much longer he’ll keep touring with The Beach Boys, which he’s done for more than six decades. Love’s standard answer is that he’s healthy, and loves playing these songs. Bolton said he’d be happy to stay in The Beach Boys band as long as they run.

This month’s homecoming show will be a family affair. Bolton credits his parents with getting him started, and he said he can’t wait for the Marymoor gig, where he’ll play in front of family and friends.

“This is the kind of stuff,” Bolton said, “that musicians’ dreams are made of.”