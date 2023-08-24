When Seattle rapper and jazz drummer Kassa Overall’s family got their first CD player back in the early 1990s, they went to Tower Records and everyone got to pick out an album to take home. No one can blame Overall for choosing “19 Naughty III” by Naughty by Nature, which features rap classic “Hip Hop Hooray,” but his brother picked a case with a distinctive purple and pink background and three shy faces staring up at the camera. It was “Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space)” by Digable Planets, and Overall felt an instant connection to the sublime melding of jazz and rap.

“I burnt that to tape and I was the one who ended up listening to the Digable album the whole year,” said Overall. “That’s how I first got hip, you know? That was just a big influence on me being a musician, being a hip-hop head and also a jazz musician.”

Thirty years after the release of “Reachin’,” Overall is experiencing the album in a much different way as Digable Planets’ tour drummer, while Digable leader Ishmael Butler has contributed bars to Overall’s excellent 2023 album “Animals.”

The string of recent collaborations continues this weekend as both Overall and Digable Planets are scheduled to appear at THING festival at Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townsend from Aug. 25-27. Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty and Sylvan Esso headline the second year of the event that’s the spiritual successor to the now-defunct Sasquatch! Music Festival.

Butler said adding players like Overall is helping push Digable Planets forward despite playing music that is several decades old.

“You want people who have one foot in that older world but a foot with a tennis shoe on that’s sprinting into the future wanting to make something happen,” said Butler, who also leads Shabazz Palaces. “His ability to have kind of grown up with the music, and then he grew up as an artist and musician himself, you mesh the two of those things together and you get something unique and fresh. For me, it’s been real good, that’s why whenever he’s available we like to get him in the lineup.”

Listen to “Going Up,” the ethereal track off “Animals” that features Butler (as Shabazz Palaces) as well as Lil B and Francis and the Lights, and you can hear those tennis shoes hitting the ground. It’s hard to decide whether it defies genre or perhaps defines a new one.

“I think it really made the song a classic by having Ish on it,” Overall said. “I thought it was a good song, I was thinking it would be this little thing, but Ish’s verse was so strong, it really completed it in a way I didn’t even know it was going to be like until it was done. I’m super happy with that joint, it’s one of my favorite joints I’ve ever been a part of.”

There’s a lot that links Overall and Butler, including the fact that Carlos Overall, Kassa’s brother, has played saxophone on several Shabazz Palaces albums. But one thing that helped shape both men was graduating from Seattle’s Garfield High School, long a hotbed of musical talent that also produced Quincy Jones, Jimi Hendrix and Macklemore among many others.

“On a musical level, it’s always been an excellent school,” said Overall, 40. “Top jazz bands and this and that, but also I think on a cultural level, where it was located in the city and in the Central District, it had a certain flavor to it. It always felt like it was the freshest, coolest, that it was on the cutting edge in a cultural, stylistic kind of way.”

Butler, 54, recalled a very similar vibe in the 1980s when he attended Garfield.

“A large percentage of the population of kids I went to school with were funny and smart and creative and courageous and daring,” Butler said. “We had a lot of diversity, but it was very mixed, there was a lot of cross-pollination as well. We didn’t really have a lot of race problems, everybody mixed in and kicked it, so you had a really diverse, open-minded population.”

Perhaps partly in search of that atmosphere on a much larger scale, both Butler and Overall moved to New York City as young men and made their names there, Butler with Digable Planets and Overall by drumming for artists like Yoko Ono and eight-time Grammy winner Christian McBride.

Butler moved back to Seattle in 2003 to help take care of his mother and entered a period of time where he was out of music completely.

“Seattle was good for me, I got my [expletive] together, got my head right, and ended up getting back in the music game from here with Shabazz Palaces,” Butler said. “Being at home, being in this environment, being able to convalesce and get my mind together, it was good.”

Overall returned as the pandemic struck in 2020. Though they both left for the greater opportunities available in a place like New York, Overall says Seattle now feels like a much more conducive place to make music than when he left.

“Once I was really in Seattle, I started realizing how much more work I could get done having more space, more infrastructure in terms of family and people I’ve known for a long time,” Overall said. “For me, it became a useful place to be and I didn’t really need to be in the hustle-bustle in New York.”

It was a full-circle moment that also allowed for the connection with Butler to finally happen. Now that it’s been made, Overall said when he’s playing with Digable Planets, it’s his job to help honor the music that inspired him as a kid.

“If you listen to something when you’re developing as a youth, the way you know the music is very much a part of you,” Overall said. “When I got the opportunity to play some of that music I was immediately, like, what can I do to boost it up a notch? I just wanted to make it as dope as possible and to serve.”