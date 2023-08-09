Nation of Language is based in Brooklyn, N.Y. But almost 3,000 miles away, Seattle is one of its best markets, according to lead vocalist and songwriter Ian Devaney.

“Every time we get to go there, it really … feels like playing a hometown show,” Devaney said.

So naturally, Devaney is excited to return to the Emerald City with his genre-bending (but fundamentally synth pop) band to play Day In Day Out, the two-day music festival happening Aug. 12-13 at Seattle Center.

The festival is headlined by Fort Worth, Texas, soul singer-songwriter Leon Bridges and indie folk band Bon Iver. They join a lineup featuring jack-of-all-trades Dominic Fike, pop-punk darling WILLOW, alternative/indie rock artist Alex G., post-rock band Explosions in the Sky and Yaeji, who blends hip-hop, house and more in English and Korean lyrics. Devaney and bandmates Aidan Noell and Alex MacKay are set to perform the second day, alongside a long list of musicians Devaney said he’s eager to play beside.

After garnering buzz with its first two albums, Nation of Language — who sold out two nights at the Crocodile this spring — is set to release its third, “Strange Disciple,” next month. The album explores love, longing and the need to enjoy moments and relationships while they last. The band has already released several tracks off the album.

Devaney said Nation of Language’s core remains new wave synth music, but its sound has been changing lately. He sees the band’s style like a paint palette: New Order and Kraftwerk and Talking Heads smearing together as the band combines new wave, synth pop and modern indie music.

Advertising

He doesn’t exactly know where he sees Nation of Language evolving next, but he doesn’t want to trap himself in a box. He’ll try anything. He refuses to force a song he’s writing to change just because it doesn’t fit someone’s preconceived idea of what “a Nation of Language song” should sound like.

On “Strange Disciple,” Devaney said he tried to embrace that experimentation. For instance, when he composed the yearning love song “Weak In Your Light,” he started by looping a synth part and improvising vocal melodies before putting drums to the underlying rhythm of the song.

“It’s sort of an unusual rhythm that I wouldn’t normally come up with, which is always exciting as a songwriter — to kind of trick yourself into stepping outside your own box,” Devaney said.

Now on tour, Nation of Language is beginning to play some of those songs off “Strange Disciple.” Devaney said seeing audiences respond to more laid-back tempos and intimate lyrics has made him feel at home as he flits from country to country in Europe.

Next up: San Francisco, then Portland, and then Seattle, where Nation of Language already feels at home. KEXP, the local alternative and indie rock radio station, brought in Nation of Language as the first band to play live at the station since the start of the pandemic. By the time the band got here in late 2021, Devaney said he felt like the audience had been listening to their music during lockdown and was waiting for the band to make it to the West Coast.

Nation of Language came back to play THING last year. And this May, the band returned again to play The Crocodile with musician and former Seattleite Reggie Watts.

Advertising

That Crocodile performance is one of Devaney’s favorite memories from the city. As Nation of Language played its last song, “Across That Fine Line,” on its second night here, he said the synths glitched, and the song went on longer than expected. Watts jumped in and started vocally improvising, building and building his energy.

“There was a very joyfully chaotic spirit to all of us onstage,” Devaney said. “It really stands out as a super memorable moment. Not just from Seattle, but from, you know, all of our performances.”

Now on a months-long tour, the lineups sometimes blur together, he joked. Occasionally, he’ll say, “Oh, we’re going to get to see so-and-so tonight,” and his fellow band members have to tell him, “No, that’s in Poland. We’re still in Germany.”

But Day In Day Out has been on his radar for long enough that he’s looking forward to finally attending.

“It was just always one that I would see lineups for. And they were always, you know, just filled with bands that I wanted to see, but couldn’t, ’cause I was all the way on the East Coast,” Devaney said. “So when it came across our desk, it was very exciting to be like, ‘That one. Let’s do that.’ ”