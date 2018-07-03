Share story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Musician, singer-songwriter and producer Richard Swift, who has been in bands such as The Shins, The Arcs and The Black Keys, has died. He was 41.

A representative for Swift said he died Tuesday morning in Tacoma, Washington. A GoFundMe account for Swift set up earlier in June said he was hospitalized due to a serious medical condition.

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney said in a post on their Facebook page that Swift was “one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with.” Swift released his own albums as well, but was a valued studio producer and musician for many rock bands.

"He was the funniest person we ever met, one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with and we feel so honored to have known him. RIP Richard.” – Dan & PatPhoto credit: Alysse Gafkjen

Posted by The Black Keys on Tuesday, July 3, 2018

He is credited on albums by The Pretenders, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Ray LaMontagne.

