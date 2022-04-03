Welcome to the 64th Grammy Awards! Below, find a list of all the nominees from the ceremony, with winners highlighted in bold.

Record of the year

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Still Have Faith in You,” ABBA

Album of the year

“Montero,” Lil Nas X

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Donda,” Kanye West

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore,” Taylor Swift

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Love For Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Song of the year

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat featuring SZA)

“Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Happier than Ever,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Fight for You,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“drivers license,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

“Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

Best new artist

Saweetie

Olivia Rodrigo

Arlo Parks

The Kid LAROI

Japanese Breakfast

Glass Animals

FINNEAS

Baby Keem

Jimmie Allen

Arooj Aftab

Best pop solo performance

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

Best pop duo/group performance

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Butter,” BTS

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and benny blanco

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best traditional pop vocal album

“A Holly Dolly Christmas,” Dolly Parton

“That’s Life,” Willie Nelson

“Ledisi Sings Nina,” Ledisi

“A Tori Kelly Christmas,” Tori Kelly

“Til We Meet Again (Live,)” Norah Jones

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best pop vocal album

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Happier than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

Best dance/electronic recording

“Hero,” Afrojack and David Guetta; Afrojack, David Guetta, Kuk Harrell and Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer

“Heartbreak,” Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinoaurs; Simon Green and Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green, mixer

“You Can Do It,” Caribou; Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer

“The Business,” Tiësto; Hightower, Julia Karlsson and Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer

“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol; Jason Evigan and Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

“Before,” James Blake; James Blake and Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo; Ólafur Arnalds & Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer

Best dance/electronic music album

“Judgement,” Ten City

“Free Love,” Sylvan Esso

“Shockwave,” Marshmello

“Music is the Weapon (Reloaded),” Major Lazer

“Fallen Embers,” ILLENIUM

“Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

Best contemporary instrumental album

“Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2,” Mark Lettieri

“At Blue Note Tokyo,” Steve Gadd Band

“Tree Falls,” Taylor Eigsti

“The Garden,” Rachel Eckroth

“Double Dealin’,” Randy Brecker and Eric Marienthal

Best rock performance

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

“Ohms,” Deftones

“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell

“Know You Better + (Live from Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

Best metal performance

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition),” Rob Zombie

“Pushing the Tides,” Mastodon

“Amazonia,” Gojira

“The Alien,” Dream Theater

“Genesis,” Deftones

Best rock song

“The Bandit,” Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

“Waiting on a War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Distance,” Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“All My Favorite Songs,”

Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

Best rock album

“McCartney III,” Paul McCartney

“Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1,” Chris Cornell

“Capitol Cuts – Live from Studio A,” Black Pumas

“Power Up,” AC/DC

Best alternative music album

“Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent

“Collapsed in Sunbeams,” Arlo Parks

“Jubilee,” Japanese Breakfast

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” Halsey

“Shore,” Fleet Foxes

Best R&B performance

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

Best traditional R&B performance

“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

“Born Again,” Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

“Bring it on Home to Me,” BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“I Need You,” Jon Batiste

Best R&B song

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Good Days,” Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Damage,” Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Best progressive R&B album

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay,” Masego

“Dinner Party: Dessert,” Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

“Table for Two,” Lucky Daye

“Mood Valiant,” Hiatus Kaiyote

“Something to Say,” Cory Henry

“New Light,” Eric Bellinger

Best R&B album

“Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Gold-Diggers Sound,” Leon Bridges

“We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies,” Snoh Aalegra

Best rap performance

“Thot (expletive),” Megan Thee Stallion

“m y . l i f e,” J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

“Up,” Cardi B

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best melodic rap performance

“Hurricane,” Kanye West featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“Need to Know,” Doja Cat

“p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l,” J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

Best rap song

“m y . l i f e,” Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Jermaine Cole and Jacob Dutton, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray)

“Jail,” Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

“Family Ties,” Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour and Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Best Friend,” Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas and Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

“Bath Salts,” Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones and Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas)

Best rap album

“Donda,” Kanye West

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

“King’s Disease II,” Nas

“The Off-Season,” J. Cole

Best country solo performance

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

Best country duo/group performance

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Best country song

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

“Fancy Like,” Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Country Again,” Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“camera roll,” Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Better Than We Found It,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Best country album

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson

“The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne

Best new age album

“Pieces of Forever,” Laura Sullivan

“Night + Day,” Opium Moon

“Pangaea,” Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

“Divine Tides,” Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

“Brothers,” Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton

Best improvised jazz solo

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea, soloist

“Absence,” Terence Blanchard, soloist

“Bigger Than Us,” Jon Batiste, soloist

“Kick Those Feet,” Kenny Barron, soloist

“Sackodougou,” Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

Best jazz vocal album

“Songwrights Apothecary Lab,” Esperanza Spalding

“Flor,” Grethcen Parlato

“Time Traveler,” Nnenna Freelon

“SuperBlue,” Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunder

“Generations,” The Baylor Project

Best jazz instrumental album

“Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV),” Pat Metheny

“Akoustic Band LIVE,” Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl

“Skyline,” Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“Absence,” Terence Blanchard featuring The E Collective and The Turtle Island Quartet

“Jazz Selections: Music from and Inspired by Soul,” Jon Batiste

Best large jazz ensemble album

“Jackets XL,” Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

“Swirling,” Sun Ra Arkestra

“For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver,” Christian McBride Big Band

“Dear Love,” Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force

“Live at Birdland!,” The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

Best Latin jazz album

“El Arte del Bolero,” Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

“Transparency,” Dafnis Prieto Sextet

“Virtual Birdland,” Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“The South Bronx Story,” Carlos Henriquez

“Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best gospel performance/song

“Wait on You,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans

“Help,” Anthony Brown and Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Joyful,” Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Voice of God,” Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis and Mitch Wong, songwriters

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile II and H.E.R., songwriters

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Man of Your Word,” Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess and Chandler Moore, songwriters

“We Win,” Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters

Best gospel album

“Changing Your Story Live!,” Jekalyn Carr

“Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition,” Maverick City Music

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans

“Jonny X Mali: Live in LA,” Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

“Royalty: Live at the Ryman,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best contemporary Christian music album

“Old Church Basement,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

“Citizen of Heaven (Live),” Tauren Wells

“The Blessing (Live),” Kari Jobe

“Feels Like Home Vol. 2,” Israel and New Breed

“No Stranger,” Natalie Grant

Best roots gospel album

“My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

“Songs for the Times,” The Isaacs

“Keeping On,” Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

“That’s Gospel, Brother,” Gaither Vocal Band

“Along with My Faith,” Harry Connick Jr.

Best Latin pop album

“Revelación,” Selena Gomez

“Mendó,” Alex Cuba

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

“Hecho a la Antigua,” Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas

“Vértigo,” Pablo Alborán

Best música urbana album

“Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8,” Kali Uchis

“KG0516,” KAROL G

“Jose,” J Balvin

“El Último Tour del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

“Afrodisíaco,” Rauw Alejandro

Best Latin rock or alternative album

“Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia,” Zoé

“El Madrileño,” C. Tangana

“Calambre,” Nathy Peluso

“Origen,” Juanes

“Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition),” Diamante Eléctrico

“Deja,” Bomba Estéreo

Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

“Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe),” Christian Nodal

“Un Canto Por México, Vol. II,” Natalia Lafourcade

“Seis,” Mon Laferta

“A Mis 80’s,” Vicente Fernández

“Antología de la Música Ranchera, Vol. 2,” Aida Cuevas

Best tropical Latin album

“Live in Peru,” Tony Succar

“Colegas,” Gilberto Santa Rosa

“Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso,” Aymée Nuviola

“En Cuarentena,” El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

Best American roots performance

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best American roots song

“Bored,” Linda Chorney, songwriter (Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette and Trevor Sewell)

“Nightflyer,” Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)

Best Americana album

“Stand for Myself,” Yola

“Outside Child,” Allison Russell

“Native Sons,” Los Lobos

“Leftover Feelings,” John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

“Downhill from Everywhere,” Jackson Browne

Best bluegrass album

“Renewal,” Billy Strings

“Music Is What I See,” Rhonda Vincent

“Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions),” Sturgill Simpson

“A Tribute to Bill Monroe,” The Infamous Stringdusters

“My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck

Best traditional blues album

“Take Me Back,” Kim Wilson

“Be Ready When I Call You,” Guy Davis

“I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside

“Traveler’s Blues,” Blues Traveler

“100 Years of Blues,” Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Best contemporary blues album

“662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

“Fire It Up,” Steve Cropper

“Uncivil Way,” Shemekia Copeland

“Royal Tea,” Joe Bonamassa

“Delta Kream,” The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

Best folk album

“Blue Heron Suite,” Sarah Jarosz

“They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Wednesday (Extended Edition),” Madison Cunningham

“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers

“One Night Lonely [Live],” Mary Chapin Carpenter

Best regional roots music album

“Live in New Orleans!,” Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

“Kau Ka Pe’a,” Kalani Pe’a

“Corey Ledet Zydeco,” Corey Ledet Zydeco

“My People,” Cha Wa

“Bloodstains & Teardrops,” Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

Best reggae album

“10,” Spice

“Beauty in the Silence,” Soja

“Royal,” Jesse Royal

“Live n Livin,” Sean Paul

“Positive Vibration,” Gramps Morgan

“Pamoja,” Etana

Best global music performance

“Essence,” WizKid featuring Tems

“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti

“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

Best global music album

“Made in Lagos: Deluce Edition,” WizKid

“Legacy +,” Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

“Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo

“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert,” Daniel Ho & Friends

“Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1,” Rocky Dawuni

Best children’s music album

“All One Tribe,” 1 Tribe Collective

“Crayon Kids,” Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

“A Colorful World,” Falu

“Black to the Future,” Pierce Freelon

“Actívate,” 123 Andrés

Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks and storytelling)

“A Promised Land,” Barack Obama

“8:46,” Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

“Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago,” J. Ivy

“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis,” Don Cheadle

“Afermanth,” LeVar Burton

Best comedy album

“Zero (expletive) Given,” Kevin Hart

“The Greatest Average American,” Nate Bargatze

“Thanks for Risking Your Life,” Lewis Black

“Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.

“Evolution,” Chelsea Handler

“The Comedy Vaccine,” Lavell Crawford

Best musical theater album

“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella,” Carrie Hope Fletcher, Helen George, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Ivano Turco, principal vocalists; Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

“Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording),” Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher & Matt Lucas, principal vocalists; Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon and Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel and Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

“Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers,” Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman, Cody Lassen and Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow and Bear)

“Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots,” Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

“Girl From the North Country,” Simon Hale, Conor McPherson and Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Benn Platt (and various artists); Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Dan Romer, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll, music supervisor

In the Heights,” various artists; Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Sherman and Greg Wells, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor

“Cruella,” various artists; Craig Gillespie, compilation producer; Susan Jacobs, music supervisor

“One Night in Miami …,” Leslie Odom Jr. and various artists; Nicholai Baxter, compilation producer; Randall Poster, music supervisor

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Andra Day

“Schmigadoon! Episode 1,” various artists

“Respect,” Jennifer Hudson

Best score soundtrack for visual media

“Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

“The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16),” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer, composer

“Bridgerton,” Kris Bowers, composer

Best song written for visual media

“Speak Now [From One Night in Miami …],” Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom Jr.)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect],” Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

“Fight for You [From Judas and The Black Messiah],” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far],” Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

“All Eyes on Me [From Inside],” Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

“Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7],” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White)

Best instrumental composition

“Eberhard,” Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

“Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions,” Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

“Concerto for Orchestra: Finale,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza and Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez and Derrick Hodge)

“Cat and Mouse,” Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

“Beautiful is Black,” Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

“The Struggle Within,” Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

“Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”),” Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

“Infinite Love,” Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)

“For the Love of a Princess,” (From “Braveheart”),” Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra and Robin Smith)

“Chopsticks,” Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

“To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock)

“Eleanor Rigby,” Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“A Change is Gonna Come,” Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality and Alexander Lloyd Blake)

“The Bottom Line,” Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds and Josin)

Best recording package

“Serpentine Prison,” Dale Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

“Zeta,” Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

“Pakelang,” Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

“Carnage,” Nick Cave and Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

“American Jackpot/American Girls,” Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

Best boxed or special limited edition package

“77-81,” Dan Calderwood, Jon King and Bjarke Vind Normann, art directors (Gang Of Four)

“The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set),” Simon Moore and Steven Wilson, art directors (Steven Wilson)

“Swimming in Circles,” Ramón Coronado and Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

“Color Theory,” Lordess Foudre and Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

“All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition,” Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)”

Best album notes

“The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland,” Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895,” David Giovannoni, Richard Martin and Stephan Puille, album notes writers (various artists)

“Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology,” Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966,” Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

“Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas,” Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

Best historical album

“Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition),” Trevor Guy, Michael Howe and Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

“Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967),” Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

“Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music,” April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter and Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (various artists)

“Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895,” Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; David Giovannoni and Richard Martin, restoration engineers (various artists)

“Marian Anderson – Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings,” Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer and Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Best engineered album, nonclassical

“Dawn,” Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney, Smino and Gosha Usov, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

“Notes with Attachments,” Joseph Lorge and Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino and Blake Mills)

“Love for Sale,” Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman and Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)

“Hey What,” BJ Burton, engineer; Huntley Miller, mastering engineer (Low)

“Cinema,” Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue and Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

Producer of the year, nonclassical

Ricky Reed

Hit-Boy

Mike Elizondo

Rogét Chahayed

Jack Antonoff

Best remixed recording

“Talks (Mura Masa Remix),” Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

“Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix),” Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix),” Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande)

“Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix),” 3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd and Griff)

“Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix),” Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

“Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix),” Spencer Bastian, remixer (Papa Roach)

“Back To Life (Booker T Kings of Soul Satta Dub),” Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Best immersive audio album

“The Future Bites,” Jake Fields and Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Dave Kosten and Steven Wilson, immersive producers (Steven Wilson)

“Stille Grender,” Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask and Det Norske Jentekor)

“Fine Line,” Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

“Clique,” Jim Anderson and Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

“Alicia,” George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Best engineered album, classical

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’,” Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Chanticleer Sings Christmas,” Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Chanticleer)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9,” Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears,” Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax)

“Archetypes,” Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone and Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

Producer of the year, classical

Judith Sherman

Elaine Martone

David Frost

Steven Epstein

Blanton Alspaugh

Best orchestral performance

“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy,” Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 and 3,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Muhly: Throughline,” Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9,” Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre,” Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

Best opera recording

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley and Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Little: Soldier Songs,” Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah, David T. Little, Lewis Pesacov and John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Janácek: Cunning Little Vixen,” Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik and Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices)

“Glass: Akhnaten,” Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle,” Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares and Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Best choral performance

“The Singing Guitar,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom,” Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons and Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons,” Kaspars Putninš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

“Rising w/The Crossing,” Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble and Quicksilver; The Crossing)

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale)

“It’s A Long Way,” Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver and Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

“Bruits,” Imani Winds

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears,” Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

“Archetypes,” Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion

“Akiho: Seven Pillars,” Sandbox Percussion

“Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking,” JACK Quartet

Best classical instrumental solo

“Of Power,” Curtis Stewart

“Mak Bach,” Mak Grgic

“Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos,” Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

“Bach: Sonatas & Partitas,” Augustin Hadelich

“An American Mosaic,” Simone Dinnerstein

“Alone Together,” Jennifer Koh

Best classical solo vocal album

“Unexpected Shadows,” Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

“Schubert: Winterreise,” Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

“Mythologies,” Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann; Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, pianist (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto and Emilio D. Miler)

“Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers,” Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

“Confessions,” Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Best classical compendium

“Women Warriors – The Voices of Change,” Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson and Lolita Ritmanis, producers

“Plays,” Chick Corea; Chick Corea and Bernie Kirsh, producers

“Cerrone: The Arching Path,” Timo Andres and Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

“Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs and Three Pieces for Orchestra,” Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

“American Originals – A New World, A New Canon,” AGAVE and Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer

Best contemporary classical composition

“Shaw: Narrow Sea,” Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and So Percussion)

“Batiste: Movement 11′,” Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

“Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes,” Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

“Andriessen: The Only One,” Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Akiho: Seven Pillars,” Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

Best music video

“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo; Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez and Tiffany Suh, video producers

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X; Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina and Saul Levitz, video producers

“Happier than Ever,” Billie Eilish; Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Ceasr and Giveon; Colin Tilley, video director; Jamee Ranta and Jack Winter, video producers

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tonny Bennett and Lady Gaga; Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

“Freedom,” Jon Baptiste; Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

“Shot in the Darl,” AC/DC; David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

Best music film