Alice in Chains, who MoPOP named Thursday as the recipient of its 2020 Founders Award, will perform at the museum’s annual fundraiser on Dec. 1 — and for the first time, the event will be streamed for free and open to all.

Other musicians will also perform at the fundraiser, which started in 2007, putting their own twist on some of the band’s songs, according to a news release from MoPOP. Those artists will be announced closer to the event.

Last year’s honoree was country musician Brandi Carlile. More details can be found at mopop.org/foundersaward.