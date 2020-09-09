Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, along with music writer Ann Powers, are the keynote conversationalists for this year’s Pop Conference, MoPOP’s annual popular music studies conference that this year, takes place online starting Wednesday.

Morissette, in conversation with Powers, a critic and correspondent for NPR Music, will talk about her career, the connections between music and nostalgia, youth, and more, according to MoPOP.

The Morissette-Powers conversation takes place at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 and is free; RSVP through NPR.

Karen Tongson, Pop Con 2020 program committee chair, said Morissette is a good choice for this year’s conference (whose theme is “Forever Young: Popular Music and Youth Across the Ages”) because she began her career at a young age and became emblematic of youthful, feminist energy in the ’90s.

Morissette recently released her ninth studio album, “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” and is marking the 25th anniversary of her “Jagged Little Pill” album. Her “Jagged Little Pill” anniversary tour date in Auburn’s White River Amphitheatre, originally scheduled for June 3, has been rescheduled to Aug. 1, 2021.

Pop Con, which takes place online over three consecutive weeks, Sept. 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24, is free (with registration) this year.

First held in 2002, the conference brings together musicians, musical scholars, writers, fans and music enthusiasts for in-depth conversations about popular music.

“One of the unique things about the conference has always been its capacity to bring such a diverse array of perspectives together to talk about popular music,” Tongson said.

Although the conference is online this year, Tongson said it’s an unintended happy consequence that now more people can participate. The conference will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded presentations.

MoPOP, meanwhile, is preparing to reopen to the public on Sept. 18.