Ready to reacquaint yourself with a ’90s rock queen?

Canadian rocker Alanis Morissette announced a full slate of tour dates on Monday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her iconic 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill.”

Morissette’s 31-stop North American tour will kick off in Portland on June 2, and the Seattle stop comes the very next day, June 3 — though, technically, Morissette will play in Auburn, at the White River Amphitheatre.

Accompanying Morissette on tour will be fellow ’90s rock stars Garbage and Liz Phair.

Ticket presale begins Tuesday, Dec. 10, meaning if you sign up for Morissette’s mailing list via her website this Sunday night, you’ll get a presale code emailed to you the next day.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Dec. 13.

Morissette’s best-known, angst-ridden album “Jagged Little Pill” was released on June 13, 1995, and it won seven Grammys and became one of the best-selling albums of all time. It was also adapted into a musical that opens on Broadway this Thursday.

As the nostalgia around “Jagged Little Pill’s” looming 25th anniversary mounts, Morissette, 45, has also released “Reasons I Drink,” the lead single off her upcoming album “Such Pretty Forks in the Road.” The new album, Morissette’s first since 2012, will be released May 1, 2020.

‘Jagged Little Pill’ Tour

June 2: Portland, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 3: Seattle (Auburn), White River Amphitheatre

June 5: Concord, Calif., Concord Pavilion

June 7: Salt Lake City, Utah, USANA Amphitheatre

June 9: Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

June 10: Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 12: Austin, Texas, Austin360 Amphitheater

June 13: Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP

June 14: Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion

June 17: Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18: West Palm Beach, Fla., Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 20: Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 21: Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion

June 23: Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 26: Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 27: Hartford, Conn., XFINITY Theatre

June 28: Camden, N.J., BB&T Pavilion

July 1: Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center

July 2: Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 3: Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 6: Gilford, N.H., Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 8: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 9: Mansfield, Mass., XFINITY Center

July 11: Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage

July 16: Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17: Tinley Park, Ill., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 18: Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21: Clarkston, Mich., DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 23: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center

July 24: Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center

July 25: Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena