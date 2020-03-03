It’s the end of an era for EDM fans at the Gorge Amphitheatre. Sort of.

With a lawsuit between its promoters ongoing, popular EDM festival Paradiso will not return to the landmark Washington venue. Nevertheless, neon-clad ravers shouldn’t miss a beat drop, as a new Pacific Northwest edition of Beyond Wonderland — a festival brand operated by former Paradiso co-promoter Insomniac Events — is set to take its place. On Tuesday, Insomniac unveiled the lineup for its PNW debut, led by EDM-pop crossover bros the Chainsmokers and dark and grimy dubstep slinger Rezz, who pulverized a rabid Bumbershoot crowd last year.

Other notables playing the June 12-13 fest include big-room house producer 3lau, Alesso, Ekali, Feed Me, Vancouver’s Felix Cartal, trance titan Tiesto and Adventure Club performing a back-to-back set with Snails. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 5, with two-day passes starting at $179. Check out the full lineup below.

Other Beyond Wonderland festivals are held in California and Mexico, with a one-off Seattle event taking place at WaMu Theater back in 2011. Insomniac also produces the more famous Electric Daisy Carnival festivals, with its flagship event in Las Vegas.

Back in January, Insomniac filed a lawsuit against its former Paradiso partner USC Events, which launched the festival in 2012. The lawsuit accuses USC Events of failing to pay artists and vendors, despite Insomniac advancing USC Events $2 million to cover expenses for last year’s festival. As complaints of unpaid debts trickled in ahead of the festival, Insomniac claims it coughed up an additional $1.2 million to pay artists and vendors USC allegedly stiffed. Despite the behind-the-scenes turmoil, the 2019 festival sold out as it had in previous years. Live Nation, which operates the Gorge, confirmed that Paradiso will not return to the venue.

In a January statement to The Seattle Times, USC Events owner Chad Anderson said the company “disagrees” with the lawsuit. “We are disappointed that Insomniac would decide to strain our long-tenured relationship with this litigation, over an event that USC has created from inception,” he said.

Roughly two weeks after the lawsuit was filed, USC Events announced the cancellation of its annual St. Patrick’s Day weekend bash Lucky Festival, held at the Tacoma Dome. Citing “recent events” as the reason, USC stated that the spring fest would return in 2021; the company continued promoting Seattle-area events, including an upcoming Slander show at the Tacoma Dome. USC has been one of Seattle’s top EDM promoters in recent years.