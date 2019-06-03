At last it has arrived. Fans have been holding their breath for more than three weeks since Bumbershoot was initially slated to unveil its lineup for the 2019 edition of the mainstay Seattle festival.

But when the lineup failed to materialize, the rumor mill started churning around the Labor Day weekend tradition that, like much of the festival market, has experienced some bumps in recent years.

“We just had some changes in that lineup and we’re trying to work through them,” said Rob Thomas, vice president of AEG Live Pacific Northwest, which produces Bumbershoot, last month. “As much as we work on it year-round, there’s changes.”

Said changes presumably sorted, on Monday morning the Bumbershoot crew detailed the lineup for the Aug. 30-Sept. 1 fest at Seattle Center.

The lineup is led by folk-rockers the Lumineers; rapper-turned-psychedelic soul-funk master Tyler, the Creator; Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R.; rising Canadian DJ REZZ; DJ duo Louis the Child; electronic producer Jai Wolf and singer-songwriter LP. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen, who has found a cultlike following post-“Call Me Maybe,” EDM duo Hippie Sabotage and emo rockers Taking Back Sunday are also among the top draws.

While there’s a lot to like — including middle-tier acts like Vancouver electronic duo Bob Moses, Bay Area rappers SOB X RBE, rising R&B singer Summer Walker and Seattle favorites Sol and Reignwolf — this year’s lineup is noticeably lighter on big-name headliners compared to previous years, especially outside of electronic music. However, organizers say another act will be announced later this summer.

Tickets start at $220 for three-day passes and go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5. Check out the complete lineup below.