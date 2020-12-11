Full disclosure, I’m kind of a Grinch. I’m awkward about receiving gifts and I really don’t want to get you one. The only Christmas movies I acknowledge are “Home Alone” and “Star Wars.” If halls must be decked, it should be done with Crack Sabbath (see below) cranked loud enough to shatter Rudolph’s nose in your neighbor’s block-illuminating light display.

With exaggerated incredulity, I scoffed when 94.1 The Sound made its annual switch to nonstop holiday music BEFORE HALLOWEEN.

But since we’re in the middle of a pandemic and I’ve got squat going on, I’m making a concerted effort to be less Scrooge-y this year. I’ve acquired novelty socks.

And fortunately, Washington state artists have my back on the music front, with our many bright talents making not just tolerable, but pretty great, holiday songs. Being the season of superlatives (most wonderful time of the year, my fruitcake), I might dare proclaim Washington the Christmas bop capital of America. But that’s for the elves to decide.

Washington has a deep history of kicking out the holiday jams, from OG Christmas king Bing Crosby to new-wave rap phenom Lil Mosey, making this the only listicle these two will ever rub elbows on.

Did I forget your favorite song? It was probably on purpose, but g’head and drop me a line and maybe I’ll add it to The Seattle Times’ Homestate Holiday Playlist on the streaming giant that pays independent artists in coal crumbs. (Better yet, buy them directly from the artists!) That is if I’m not off caroling or whatever it is you people do.

Advertising

Bing Crosby — “White Christmas”

Was Christmas even a thing before ol’ Binger hung the mistletoe? Easily the Spokane-reared singer/actor/comedian’s biggest hit, Crosby — one of Washington’s first true music giants — rode this aural shaken snow globe all the way to the toy store. It’s as classic as Aunt Judy perennially gifting socks. But if you really want to flip your Santa wig, check out the Croz singing a “Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy” mashup with The Thin White Duke.

Allen Stone’s Holiday Concert

From one Spokane-area crooner to another, Washington’s most lovable hipster goofball has spent his pandemic hosting weekly musical talk shows (5 p.m. Tuesdays), playing tunes and hamming it up with musician friends like Portland charmer Moorea Masa. Now, “Uncle Al and his jolly buds” are going big with a ticketed Santa-season virtual concert billed as a “classless evening of holiday classics.” Brace thyself for yuletide yuks and the old-soul rhythm-and-bluesman’s honeydewed voice, which easily beats your nog-drunk cousin’s inappropriate “Winter Wonderland” parody. The Croz would either be proud or slightly horrified. Premieres 6 p.m. Dec. 16, $11-$35, tickets at AllenStone.com.

Murder City Devils — “364 Days”

This organ-lit, sad-song drinking ballad from the greatest rock band in Seattle history (is that the whiskey talking?) will turn your living room into a cozily depressing Irish pub. Don that hideous scarf grandma knit you, or some such gay apparel, and make amends with the politically diametric uncle you told off on the Thanksgiving Zoom.

Crack Sabbath’s Xmas Spectacla

Avant-jazz freakazoid Skerik and a cast that includes Hammond-hammering Ron Weinstein get heavy and weird as their seasonal shindig moves online. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, LiveConcertsStream.com and The Royal Room’s Facebook page.

Dude York — “Halftime for the Holidays”

The Seattle pop punks’ whimsically fizzy holiday album is the heavily spiked ginger ale that gets you through the season’s familial tensions and run-ins with exes (on Facebook or otherwise) who finally got a job and started working out after your split.

<a href="https://dudeyork.bandcamp.com/album/halftime-for-the-holidays" target="_blank" class="content-link external">Halftime for the Holidays by Dude York</a>

The Emerald Street Boys — “Christmas Wrap”

Superspreader gatherings are canceled, but three decades later, Seattle’s pioneering rap group’s classic holiday cut can still rock a party of one. Crank it up and rejoice in the small talk you won’t have to endure with your know-it-all brother-in-law.

Advertising

Jimi Hendrix — “Little Drummer Boy/Silent Night/Auld Lang Syne”

There’s no song Hendrix couldn’t make his own and this Xmas medley burns like a Duraflame: slow and steady, never quite raging. Best part is you won’t have that dreadful “pa-rum pum pum pum” still stuck in your head while doing the dishes three weeks later.

José Iñiguez — “Encanto Concierto en Vivo”

Sadly, COVID canned this powerhouse tenor’s annual Benaroya holiday concert. While not holiday songs per se, the Eastern Washington-reared opera and bolero singer’s recent live album fills the void, playing like a candlelit night in a grand cathedral you’re welcome to waltz in. Iñiguez’s rich and robust bellow knocks my novelty socks off every time.

Karl Blau — “The Coconutcracker Suite”

From deep left field, Anacortes’ prolific lo-fi indie graduate tosses this screwball reggae rendition of Tchaikovsky’s classic “Nutcracker Suite.” What the hell, pass the rum punch.

<a href="https://klaps.bandcamp.com/album/the-coconutcracker-suite" target="_blank" class="content-link external">The Coconutcracker Suite by Karl Blau</a>

Lady A’s Red & White Holiday Affair

Lady A’s gospel-blues gumbo goes down any season and the audio eating should be particular good during her fifth annual holiday fete with Grammy-winning bluesman Bobby Rush, Dexter Allen and more. If you can’t resist seconds (c’mon, it’s the holidays), dish up this summer’s “Live in New Orleans” LP. 8 p.m. Dec. 11, suggested $10 minimum donation, Nectar Lounge Virtual Concert Series.

Lil Mosey — “K for Christmas”

Two years ago when this melodic-rap ditty was released, the young rap star’s wish list included things teenage boys often dream of: money and girls. Now that he’s officially SpongeBob famous and his stocking presumably stuffed, we gotta believe the Krabby-stepping emcee is dreaming bigger this year.

Mark Diamond — “Our Last Holiday”

You may have spotted the rising singer-songwriter’s more carefree cameo in this summer’s All In WA concert, but his tender new single tugs at heartstrings. This diamond looks poised to shine even brighter in 2021.

Advertising

Mary Lambert — “Happy Holigays” EP

She made America cry tears of joy with “Same Love” and the homegrown singer’s warming hearts again during an imperfect holiday season with her new “Happy Holigays” EP. Wool-blanket single “Seasonal Depression” is the self-care reminder we all need before finally burying this hell year under a heap of worthless white elephant gifts.

The Minus 5 — “Dear December”

Northwest alt-rock dignitary Scott McCaughey tapped a few of his equally acclaimed indie rock pals like M. Ward, Ben Gibbard and The Decemberists’ Colin Molloy on his 2017 holiday record. If you close your eyes and smoke enough myrrh, it almost feels like the Young Fresh Fellow and his merry band are ringing through the Tractor Tavern as they were this time last year.

<a href="https://theminus5.bandcamp.com/album/dear-december" target="_blank" class="content-link external">Dear December by The Minus 5</a>

Pedro the Lion (solo) Holiday Show

No one’s more qualified to serenade agnostics and the pious alike this time of year than Pedro’s David Bazan, a guy who’s spent his estimable career unpacking faith issues with nuance. If you’re busy last-minute shopping for the ingrate in your life during the Seattle indie-rock lord’s holiday special (viewable for 24 hours), there’s always Bazan’s 2016 Christmas album “Dark Sacred Night.” 5 p.m. Dec. 20, $10, streaming on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://davidbazan.bandcamp.com/album/dark-sacred-night" target="_blank" class="content-link external">Dark Sacred Night by David Bazan</a>

Brandi Carlile’s Still Home for the Holidays livestream

Strummin’ live from the Carlile compound, Brandi and the toddy-sipping Twins field requests for Xmas classics, random covers and Carlile deep cuts shouted (i.e. sloppily typed in all caps) into the live chat. Through a mouthful of Russian tea cakes, belt along from the comfort of your favorite sweatpants you meant to wash yesterday, but watched “Love Actually” for the 50th time instead. Premieres 5 p.m. Dec. 13, $15, brandicarlile.veeps.com.