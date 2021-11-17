The holiday season might not seem like the obvious time to go head-bang at a punk show, dance at a rock concert or get down to some reggae. But between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the touring season slows and musicians come home for the holidays — consistently giving Seattle a great holiday-season lineup of shows from some of its best local bands.

This year offers plenty of great concerts, from alt-rock to R&B to jazz. Check out some of our top picks.

Travis Thompson

Thompson is one of the stars of Seattle’s proud new generation of rappers. His newest album, “BLVD BOY,” has features from national stars like G-Eazy and Juicy J. But even as Thompson sees more recognition, he’s repping his Seattle roots. The “BLVD” in “BLVD BOY” references Ambaum Boulevard in Burien, the street where he grew up. And he throws a salmon at a shop in Fishermen’s Terminal in the music video to “Dead Prezis,” the song with G-Eazy. Bay Area rapper Guapdad 4000 opens. 8 p.m. Nov. 24.; The Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; $25; showboxpresents.com

Dead Bars

Dead Bars brings its energetic, pop-leaning punk to Fremont’s Bar House on Thanksgiving Eve for what it describes as a “A Night You Might Not Remember.” Head-bang the calories away before you feast. Bottlenose Koffins and “special guests,” to be announced, open. 6 p.m. Nov. 24; Bar House, 503 N. 36th St., Seattle; $12; deadbars.com

Clinton Fearon & Boogie Brown Band

Reggae artist Fearon moved to Seattle from Jamaica over 30 years ago, and he’s been regularly touring and putting out music since. His newest album, “History Say,” came out in 2019. Singer-songwriter Ethan Tucker and DJ Afreesha open. 8 p.m. Dec. 4; Nectar Lounge, 412 N. 36th St., Seattle; $15-$20; nectarlounge.com

The Murder City Devils

The Murder City Devils are back with their garage-punk rock and frontman Spencer Moody’s scratchy, howling vocals at the new location of The Crocodile. The band got back together after a five-year hiatus in 2006 and released an LP, “The White Ghost Has Blood on Its Hands Again,” in 2014. TERMINATor opens. 7 p.m. Dec. 5; The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave., Seattle; $30; thecrocodile.com

SMooCh 2021 with Modest Mouse, Shaina Shepherd and Josiah Johnson

The three musical acts are playing to raise money for Seattle Children’s hospital at the annual Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital event. Alt-rockers Modest Mouse will play a special set of songs from their earlier recordings for the day-one fans. BEARAXE singer Shepherd will sing in her signature powerful style. And Johnson, formerly of The Head and The Heart, will bring acoustic guitar and baritone vocals. VIP ticket includes wine and food from some of Seattle’s most celebrated chefs, including Shota Nakajima of Taku and Melissa Miranda of Musang. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11; The Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; $75-$250; showboxpresents.com

OG Garage A Trois

The storied jazz group, featuring Seattle saxophonist Skerik, is celebrating the release of its April 2021 album, “Calm Down Cologne,” with a three-night party at Fremont’s Nectar Lounge. The new album is improv-heavy, with Skerik trading funk and jazz licks with electric guitarist Charlie Hunter. DJ Logic, a jazz turntablist, opens. 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18; Nectar Lounge, 412 N. 36th St., Seattle; $32-36, $85 for all three days; nectarlounge.com

The Moondoggies

The longtime Everett indie rock band, whose last album focused on finding love in an angry world, is putting on a Christmas show at the Tractor Tavern in Ballard. Singer-songwriter Widower and country-folk artist Chris Acker open. 9 p.m. Dec. 18; Tractor Tavern, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; $20; tractortavern.com

Thunderpussy

Seattle hard-rock band Thunderpussy started the pandemic winning a Supreme Court case to get a federal trademark for its controversial name. The proudly feminist, all-woman group puts on rowdy shows, evoking the 1970s with its old-school sound and singer Molly Sides’ howling vocals and wild onstage antics. 9 p.m. Dec. 31; The Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; $30; showboxpresents.com

Allen Stone

Stone spent the pandemic doing virtual musical talk shows and pay-per-view comedy and music events. The veteran Spokane-area soul/R&B singer’s “grown-up homecoming”-themed New Year’s Eve concert will likely feature music from his album “APART,” which came out Nov. 12 — his first acoustic-only album, featuring pared-down versions of his old songs. 9 p.m. Dec. 31.; The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $30-$125; stgpresents.org