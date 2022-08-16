With the music industry putting the pandemic fog further in its rearview, 2022 has delivered a staggering number of albums from some of the biggest contemporary stars. In theory, we’re living in the playlisting age of the single. But many of these high-profile artists transcend (if not reset) industry trends and have unveiled conceptual album statements that have become some of the year’s most talked-about releases.

Among them are The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, two of the last decade’s defining stars who, coincidentally, bring two of the summer’s most anticipated tours to Seattle just a few days apart. Up first, The Weeknd makes his long-awaited Washington return with his first-ever stadium tour docking at Lumen Field on Aug. 25. Two days later, Lamar takes over Climate Pledge Arena (Aug. 27) on the heels of his first album in five years, with support from his cousin and breakout star Baby Keem. Despite similar statures, the long-arcing pop star and Pulitzer-approved rap laureate land in Seattle at slightly different junctures in their careers.

Since exploding on the scene with a string of 2011 mixtapes that helped set a woozy, experimental tone in 2010s R&B, The Weeknd has evolved into a legitimate pop king, his ’80s-channeling jams drawing sonic comparisons to Michael Jackson. Now, the late-night Toronto crooner, born Abel Tesfaye, seems to have reached the culmination of his pop-star ambitions. His tour around 2020’s critical and commercial smash “After Hours” was pandemic-delayed so many times he had to find bigger venues. In the meantime, The Weeknd became a bona fide Super Bowl headliner and shattered Billboard records with his inescapable megahit “Blinding Lights,” which spent nearly two years on the Hot 100 chart.

Just a week into 2022, The Weeknd surprise-dropped the first big-splash album of the year with “Dawn FM,” a moodier project that retains the ’80s-centric palette of “After Hours” while pivoting to the era’s electro underbelly and new wave. The headier of the two albums, “Dawn FM” — which pits production from revered experimentalist Oneohtrix Point Never alongside big-budget pop guru Max Martin — was received with near unanimous critical acclaim and, for my money, still stands as an album-of-the-year front-runner.

Around the loose conceptual framework of a radio broadcast in purgatory (with light narration from The Weeknd’s friend and countryman Jim Carrey), the album finds the freshly minted superstar pushing beyond the numbing sexual exploits of his past, looking for love from his lonely penthouse atop the world.

Replicating the lightning strike that was “Blinding Lights” would be an impossible task, but even with the more album-oriented approach of “Dawn FM,” it’s a little surprising it didn’t yield more impactful singles (only the Daft Punk-meets-ABBA “Take My Breath,” first released last summer, cracked the Top 10). Nevertheless, The Weeknd’s increasingly grand world-building and proximity to pop culture’s center, while eschewing interviews around “Dawn FM,” have only bolstered the artist’s mystique heading into his stadium era.

Advertising

On the flip side, Lamar returned this spring with his first album in five years, determined to shatter the image fans and critics had constructed of him as the virtuous voice of a generation making a renewed fight for social justice. (Lamar’s role in perpetuating that narrative has been debated, but clearly at this point in his life, he wants no part in it, if he ever did.) This year’s deeply personal “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” is a veil-dropping reclamation of his own narrative, its themes and methods rubbing some of the topical Compton rapper’s supporters the wrong way. Really, Lamar’s been exposed to the first significant criticism in his impeccable career that produced three classic albums in a five-year span — a run as impressive as any in modern music history.

In the years since 2017’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “DAMN.” the world has become increasingly fraught, with any and all politicized conflicts intensifying by the millisecond. The more time passed, the more fans — including LeBron James — pined for new music from the man whose hopeful “Alright” became a Black Lives Matter protest anthem. They wanted the artist who made “The Blacker the Berry” to help them make sense of painfully complicated times, or at least refill the tank as the struggle continued.

Can anyone blame him for rejecting those expectations?

“The cat is out of the bag, I am not your savior,” Lamar raps on “Savior,” a track co-produced by Lynnwood’s Mario Luciano. “I find it just as difficult to love thy neighbors.”

More surprising are the album’s repeated laments of “cancel culture” and political correctness coming from an artist who could seemingly do no wrong. Maybe he saw it coming or is simply playing provocateur. Lamar caught heat for giving rapper Kodak Black — who’s faced multiple allegations of violence against women, including a 2016 rape case Black eventually pleaded down to a lesser assault charge — several prominent features on an album where he also acknowledges how misguided notions of masculinity, calcified over generations, have harmed women.

Elsewhere, Lamar’s repeated use of a gay slur in a song that also denounces the word while empathizing with two trans relatives (“Auntie Diaries”) drew blowback from the LGBTQ+ community. As sharp as Lamar’s signature phrasing is on songs like lead single “N95,” “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” feels deliberately messy and riddled with complications and contradictions. Not unlike real life, I suppose.

At least in the immediate discourse, the album’s more controversial aspects have risked overshadowing its most poignant elements, where an inward-looking Lamar unpacks generational traumas and owns up to his own fallibility, showing the world his warts. After several quiet years, Lamar’s return album gave fans a lot to think about, and it will likely be a few more before we truly know its legacy.

(Note: This video contains explicit language.)

The Weeknd With Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; tickets start at $50.50, lumenfield.com More