Seattle’s Labor Day weekend tradition returns for the 49th year, as Bumbershoot takes over Seattle Center for another three-day music and arts bash Aug. 30-Sept. 1. While this year’s lineup arrived feeling a little lighter on star power than past years, the addition of America’s booty-shaker-in-chief Lizzo — who was announced after her Capitol Hill Block Party takeover — provided a healthy boost.

It’s a pivotal time for the long-running festival that’s seen attendance decline in recent years, as lead organizer AEG’s contract expires after this year. Bumbershoot’s 2019 edition is leaner overall, with roughly a third fewer musical acts than in recent years. Still, there are plenty of highlights among a roster heavy on EDM, hip-hop and indie-pop. Here are 10 artists we’re looking forward to seeing.

Friday

Tyler, the Creator

Friday is Bumbershoot’s unofficial hip-hop day, with a heavy slate of rap talent including Lizzo, Snow Tha Product, Bryce Vine and hometown favorite Sol. Although by now Lizzo (a late announcement) is the bigger name, the top slot goes to Tyler, the Creator — the evolving Odd Future emcee who’s riding his most colorful album to date. With this year’s “IGOR,” the once juvenile slur hurler pushes into more experimental terrain, dispensing with his signature gravelly bars for a lighter, soul-psych touch. 9:35 p.m., Memorial Stadium main stage

Lizzo

Fresh off rocking MTV’s Video Music Awards with presumably the world’s largest inflatable derrière, the bar-slaying soul-pop diva returns to Seattle to (basically) headline her second major local fest this summer. The buzz was bigger than one of Lizzo’s booming hooks when the self-love gospel spreader took Block Party’s main stage and Lizzomania has shown no signs of cooling. 7:50 p.m., Memorial Stadium main stage

SOB X RBE

Since turning heads with “Paramedic!” — a standout track on Kendrick Lamar’s superb “Black Panther” soundtrack — the Bay Area rap crew has been on a roll, releasing three hard-hitting albums including this year’s “Family Not a Group.” A collaboration with superproducer Hit-Boy, their Def Jam debut blends gritty West Coast street rap with suave hooks and hints of trap, cementing their status as bright young torchbearers among the next generation of West Coast hip-hop. 4:55 p.m., Memorial Stadium main stage

Laza

Sol may be the bigger Seattle name on Friday, but sleep not on this young up-and-comer. Since her strong showing during 2018’s Sound Off! competition, the artist formerly known as Misundvrstood has made her presence felt in the local hip-hop scene despite little output of her own. In short time, Laza’s made a habit of show-stealing features, collaborating with the likes of Travis Thompson, Parisalexa and Sol, peaking with this summer’s ultra-silky “Zoom” with Jay Loud. 4 p.m., MoPOP stage

Advertising

Saturday

H.E.R.

One of this weekend’s most exciting acts, the rising R&B star made a splash at this year’s Grammys, picking up wins for best R&B album and performance (not to mention two major-category noms), while her arresting performance was an award-show highlight. Since breaking out as a semi-anonymous phenom with a few promising EPs and high-profile co-signs, the singer/multi-instrumentalist has been steadily cranking out soul-stirring jams, demonstrating why her label’s been grooming the 22-year-old for stardom since her early teens. 7:20 p.m., Memorial Stadium main stage

Carly Rae Jepsen

It’s been awhile since this British Columbia pop queen has occupied the Great White North of the singles charts. But the “Call Me Maybe” hitmaker, whose inescapable earworm lorded over the pop world in 2012, has artistically flourished since trading those bubble-gum hooks for ’80s-indebted dance-pop, amassing critical acclaim and a cultlike fan base. This spring, Jepsen unleashed “Dedicated,” her first album in four years, wielding disco sheen and effervescence in near-perfect pop songs, however one feels about Top 40 radio. 5:45 p.m., Memorial Stadium main stage

i///u

Forged in the University of Washington’s hallways and orchestra classrooms, this jumping soul-jazz ensemble went from rocking U District house parties to winning MoPOP’s Sound Off! competition this year. Anchored by bassist Scott Elder and singer/multi-instrumentalist Katyrose Jordan, the septet’s coolheaded fusion and classically trained musicianship stood out among a crowded field and should bring good vibes to the stage. 5 p.m., MoPOP stage

Sunday

Rezz

This Canadian DJ has taken the festival world by storm, emerging as one of EDM’s most commanding women without a traditional hit. The real-life Isabella Rezazadeh has built a strong catalog of bass-heavy rib-cage rattlers, primarily released through Deadmau5’s Mau5trap label. Rezazadeh recently dropped her first BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix, a DJ milestone, with the two-hour set composed entirely of originals flexing her production chops. 9:50 p.m., Memorial Stadium main stage

Bob Moses

With Sunday shaping up to be the top day for dance fans — led by Rezz and Louis the Child — this Vancouver-reared duo offers more cerebral, early-evening fare than headliner Rezz’s face-melting drops. Likely one of the few acts to have played both “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and London’s fabled underground dance club Fabric, the indie-dance tandem feels equally indebted to deep house, Australian synth-pop and Radiohead. 6:10 p.m., Fisher Green stage

Clairo

In a short amount of time, YouTube-tipped bedroom pop star Claire Cottrill went from playing DIY venues at Syracuse University to arenas, opening for chart-topper Khalid on his Free Spirit World Tour, which hit Tacoma Dome in July. Two years after Cottrill’s homespun “Pretty Girl” video (38 million views) exploded, the 21-year-old singer/songwriter unleashed her debut album “Immunity” this month, sounding increasingly confident, her vision more fully realized with an assist from ex-Vampire Weekender-turned-superproducer Rostam Batmanglij, who co-produced the record alongside Cottrill. 5:45 p.m., Memorial Stadium main stage