Movie theaters have been closed for several weeks now, and are likely to stay that way for a while, but it’s still possible to support your favorite neighborhood cinema while its doors are closed. Buying gift cards for the theater helps a lot during this time — and will be a treat for you, once the theater’s open again — but you can also help by watching movies. Several local theaters are presenting virtual screenings of new and classic films: You buy a ticket and watch online, and a portion of your ticket price goes to the theater. Popcorn is up to you.

Here’s what some local theaters are offering this week; visit their websites and support them however you can, until we can gather for a movie once more.

Egyptian, Uptown, SIFF Film Center; siff.net

SIFF is reeling from a double whammy: the temporary closure of its theaters and the cancellation of the 46th annual Seattle International Film Festival (scheduled to begin in May). While the organization regroups, you can stream a variety of new movies on siff.net. Current offerings include the music documentary “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band,” a “Best of CatVideoFest” package and the 1981 Academy Award-winning German classic “Mephisto.” Opening Friday, April 17, is “The Booksellers,” a documentary about the world of antiquarian books.

Grand Illusion; grandillusioncinema.org

The tiny U District theater has two movies available through April 23: “Sorry We Missed You,” the latest drama of working-class England from acclaimed filmmaker Ken Loach, and the Danish drama “Winter Brothers,” the debut feature from Hlynur Pálmason, whose “A White, White Day” was Iceland’s official Oscar submission this year.

Ark Lodge Cinemas; arklodgecinemas.com

Ark Lodge is currently presenting Sally Potter’s latest drama, “The Roads Not Taken,” in which a father (Javier Bardem) and daughter (Elle Fanning) explore alternate versions of their lives. Salma Hayek and Laura Linney co-star.

Varsity, Admiral, Lynwood and other theaters; farawayentertainment.com

The local chain Far Away Entertainment has four new features available: the documentaries “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” and “Slay the Dragon” (about gerrymandering in U.S. electoral districts), the Romanian heist film “The Whistlers” and Patricio Guzmán’s Cannes Film Festival prizewinner “The Cordillera of Dreams,” a documentary about the Chilean landscape. Also, the chain’s historic Lynwood Theatre presents, appropriately, two historic silent films: the 1923 Buster Keaton comedy “Our Hospitality” and the 1916 adventure “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” — both of which are public domain and showing free of charge.

Northwest Film Forum; nwfilmforum.org

The Capitol Hill nonprofit has embraced virtual cinema with multiple online offerings, including Cadence: Video Poetry Festival (through April 19), the documentaries “The Vasulka Effect” and “Other Music,” and the Cannes Film Festival award-winning Russian drama “Beanpole.”