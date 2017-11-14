Maybe a moment here or there feints in the wrong direction, but for the vast majority of its 113-minute running time, “Wonder” stays genuine and true. Rating: 3 stars out of 4.

“Wonder” is based on the R.J. Palacio novel about a boy with a scarred and congenitally odd face, the result of a condition known as Treacher Collins syndrome. In a novel, the reader pictures the boy’s face; on screen, we see it — and that’s the movie’s first challenge. The face must be dramatic enough to disturb and turn heads, and yet be something an audience can get used to, even warm to.

“Wonder” passes that first test and just about all the tests that follow.

This would be an easy movie to get wrong. It presents a minefield for sentimentality. But somehow “Wonder” makes its way to the end without succumbing to emotional falseness. Maybe a moment here or there feints in the wrong direction, but for the vast majority of its 113-minute running time, “Wonder” stays genuine and true.

Movie Review ★★★ ‘Wonder,’ with Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Izabela Vidovic. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, from a screenplay by Chbosky, Steve Conrad and Jack Thorne, based on a novel by R.J. Palacio. 113 minutes. Rated PG for thematic elements including bullying, and some mild language. Several theaters.

The predicament of the boy (Jacob Tremblay) — now about to start fifth grade after a life of home-schooling — is something anyone can understand. The anxieties of going to a new school are real enough, but to go in knowing you’ll be stared at mercilessly would be awful. Likewise, there’s the torment of the parents (Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson), who have to turn him loose and let him fend for himself in an environment almost guaranteed to be cruel.

But if that were the whole movie, what a monotonous experience it would be. Instead, “Wonder” is more a family story, in which the troubles and aspirations of each member are explored and taken seriously.

In a way, the key to “Wonder” isn’t the boy, but Izabela Vidovic as his 15-year-old sister, Olivia. She has the difficulty of being the invisible sibling, the one who must fend for herself. “Wonder” pursues the more difficult and rewarding course of making something interesting of a nice girl, coping quietly with her own challenges and disappointments.

In a similar way, the parents are not standard issue, and what a brilliant idea to pair Wilson with Roberts. The ongoing family crisis accentuates their natural tendencies — his to be loving and hers to be as fierce and protective as a mama bear.

In real life, niceness isn’t boring. Actual, dynamic goodness is magnetic. “Wonder” makes something active and compelling from the spectacle of nice people trying to do right, and it’s a refreshing thing to see.