The most fitting aspect of Noah Baumbach’s fascinating yet flawed “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s seminal 1985 novel of the same name, is the creeping sense of déjà vu it instills. After all, as those who have been fortunate enough to read said book will recall, it is this symptom that is floated as being caused by an unexpected disaster. In the film, this same feeling is now felt in all the lines lifted directly from the text and the many recreated scenes that create a prevailing yet playfully dadaistic doom. While it is a work that can only hold a candle to the enduring piece of literature written all those decades ago, there is still something oddly spectacular about it.

DeLillo’s novel has long been considered to be “unadaptable” due to how it succeeded in telling an expansive yet intimate story of postmodern peril. Despite this, Baumbach has managed to mostly do it justice, albeit with a sense of flair and an array of hit-or-miss alterations. Some of these play up the spectacle while others blink in the face of it, making for a comedic cocktail of a film that is intermixed with a melancholy about our own inevitable march toward mortality. At many times, it resembles more of a mischievous remix of DeLillo. This may strike some as sacrilegious, but there is also a clear affinity for all the novel continues to encapsulate. The basic narrative structure remains the same with Adam Driver’s Jack and Greta Gerwig’s Babette raising their children while going about their day-to-day lives in a seemingly sleepy college town of yesteryear. Theirs is a picture-perfect life where each cares deeply for the other, though they are fixated on who will die first. Just like the book, that proximity to death is soon brought perilously close, upending a fragile tranquillity that may have only existed in one’s mind.

This begins with a scene-stealing Don Cheadle as Murray, a colleague of Jack at the college where they both work, giving a lecture about car crashes in cinema that play in all their glory behind him. The passion and precision with which he discusses these monuments to our desire for destruction helps to establish the wavelength on which the film operates. Unfortunately, while Driver and Gerwig are both talented performers, it is hard to shake the sense that they were miscast especially when compared to how Cheadle brings his character to life.

Still, this is not an experience that is defined by characters as much as it is by the texture of its absurdity and what it ends up revealing about our own rituals. In this, the film excels. There is much to appreciate in how Baumbach creates pointed meaning from juxtaposing a dueling lecture alongside disaster that the characters are oblivious of to the manner in which he renders the brightly lit grocery store into what feels more like a purgatory of consumerism. Of course, having the prolific composer Danny Elfman make one of his best scores in a career full of them, will always do wonders in ensuring both an undercurrent of wonder and its source material’s sharp wit largely come together. Even at moments where it is more didactic in spelling out its jokes, enough are still given room to breathe on their own.

Where it stumbles comes in some of the excisions and rearranging it makes in its final act. Where the book’s third part felt far more sinister as Jack begins to spiral, Baumbach goes out of his way to temper this growing terror. Some of this is likely out of an attempt to not get much closer to a three-hour runtime, but the conclusion would have benefitted from delving deeper into the darkness. At first glance, one significant addition even leaves it feeling almost hopeful. However, an extended musical sequence complicates this and is one that Baumbach can truly call his own. The song used, “New Body Rhumba” by the sporadically dormant group LCD Soundsystem, was actually written for the film and could not have been a more perfect one. Though upbeat, this music takes on a maddeningly haunting quality as the rituals of the store the characters spend so much time in begin to loop. Will they ever be able to break out? Or, for that matter, will we? To Baumbach, we are doomed to merely dance as we go into the light.