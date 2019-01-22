From "Roma" to "The Favourite" to "Black Panther," here's where to watch the 2019 Academy Award-nominated films.

The Academy Award nominees were announced this morning; here’s where to see (or stream) them in the Seattle area:

Best Picture: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Roma” (only at the Crest Cinema Center; also on Netflix), “A Star Is Born” and “Vice” are all playing at Seattle theaters. “Black Panther” is available on Netflix and other streaming sources; “BlacKkKlansman” isn’t on Netflix, but can be found on Amazon Prime, iTunes and other sources.

Acting categories: Outside of performances in the movies named above, you can catch Glenn Close’s nominated performance in “The Wife” at the AMC Seattle 10, and the double-nominated performances in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” by Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant, at the Crest Cinema Center. “If Beale Street Could Talk,” with Regina King’s nominated performance, is playing at SIFF Cinema Uptown. “At Eternity’s Gate,” with Willem Dafoe (nominated for best actor), seems to have briefly slipped out of circulation; I’ll update as I learn more.

Foreign-language films: “Roma,” as noted above, is both at the Crest Cinema Center and streaming on Netflix. “Shoplifters,” from Japan, is currently at SIFF Cinema Uptown; “Cold War,” from Poland,” is at SIFF Cinema Egyptian this week. “Capernaum,” from Lebanon, arrives at the Uptown on Feb. 8; “Never Look Away,” from Germany, will be at the Uptown starting Feb. 22.

Animated films: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet” are still playing at multiple Seattle theaters; “Incredibles 2” and “Isle of Dogs” are streaming at multiple sources and available on DVD. The Japanese animated family film “Mirai” opens Jan. 25 at the SIFF Film Center, but is only playing through the weekend.

Documentaries: “Free Solo” is currently at the Crest Cinema Center; “Minding the Gap” is available on Hulu; and “RBG” is available for streaming at multiple sources. “Of Fathers and Sons” appears to be still in limited theatrical release, though not currently in the Seattle area, and “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” will premiere on PBS on Feb. 11.

Short films: Generally the Oscar-nominated short films (animated, live action, documentary) screen in packages at a Seattle-area theater before the Oscars; I’m awaiting information on this and will update.

