Movie theaters may be back in full swing, but why watch indoors during our one (usually) pleasant season? Throughout the summer in Western Washington, you can walk, drive or even boat in to various outdoors venues to catch a flick.

This year’s outside film lineup includes new favorites like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Top Gun: Maverick” as well as beloved classics like “The Princess Bride” and “Jaws.”

Here’s where and when to catch a movie outdoors in the Puget Sound area this summer. Check websites for updates or weather cancellations as the summer progresses.

Movies at the Mural 一 Seattle

This Seattle Center tradition draws moviegoers to picnic on the gently sloping Mural Amphitheater lawn while watching contemporary and classic films each summer. Screenings are family friendly and begin at dusk, or around 9 p.m. Each movie night also includes a short film by Cornish College for the Arts students. Filmgoers are encouraged to bring blankets, low-back chairs or bean bags.

Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle. seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/movies-at-the-mural

July 28: “The Princess Bride”

Aug. 4: “Clueless”

Aug. 11: “Jaws”

Aug. 18: “Dreamgirls”

Aug. 25: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Motors & Movies at ACM 一 Tacoma

Food trucks and a 40-foot-tall outdoor screen are the key ingredients of these America’s Car Museum drive-in movie nights. Audio is projected through speakers and a radio station simulcast, so you can watch from your car or on the lawn (no vehicle required). Gates open at 5 p.m. for dinner before the movie, parking starts at 6:30 p.m. and the movie screenings start at sunset.

Free. 2702 E. D St., Tacoma. americascarmuseum.org/events/category/drive-in-movies

July 7: “The Sandlot”

July 29: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

Aug. 18: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Sept. 1: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Sail-In Cinema 一 Everett

While boaters can tune in from Port of Everett’s North Guest Dock 7 using a provided radio frequency, if you don’t have a boat, you can still watch the movie. Just brings blankets, low-back chairs and clothes to keep you warm enough to watch from Boxcar Park on the waterfront.

Advertising

Free. 1200 Millwright Loop W., Everett. portofeverett.com/visit_the_waterfront/sailin.php

July 21, 9:15 p.m.: “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”

July 28, 9:10 p.m.: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Aug. 4, 9 p.m.: “The Goonies”

Aug. 11, 8:45 p.m.: “Lightyear”

Aug. 18, 8:35 p.m.: “Clueless”

Aug. 25, 8:20 p.m.: “Fantastic Beasts”

Movies in the Park 一 Marysville

All movies begin at dusk and have various run times, but you can expect the evening to last from approximately 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Screenings take place at the pavilion in Jennings Park.

Free. 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. marysvillewa.gov/698/Outdoor-Movies-in-the-Park

July 15: “Top Gun: Maverick”

July 22: “Thor: Love and Thunder”

July 29: “Strange World”

Aug. 5: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Aug. 12: “Luca”

Summer Outdoor Movie Series 一 Bellingham

Every Saturday from late June to late August, you can catch an outdoor movie at Fairhaven Village Green. Movies start at dusk, with live entertainment from groups like the Quickdraw String Band and The Song Wranglers for about an hour prior.

$7/person or $8/person when paying with a credit card. Free for ages 4 and under. 1207 10th St., Bellingham. members.enjoyfairhaven.com/events

June 24: “Top Gun”

July 1: “Top Gun: Maverick”

July 8: “Finding Nemo”

July 15: “Mamma Mia”

July 22: “Black Panther”

July 29: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Aug. 5: “A League of Their Own”

Aug. 12: “Field of Dreams”

Aug. 19: “The Princess and the Frog”

Aug. 26: “The Princess Bride”

Movies in the Park 一 Puyallup

Kona Ice, Hot Shot Pizza and Catherine’s Custom Coffees food trucks will be open for business at these family-friendly movie showings at Meridian Habitat Park. You’re also welcome to bring your own picnic fare and are encouraged to grab a blanket or lawn chair. Preshow activities and games start at 7 p.m., and screenings start at dusk. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring friendly pet dogs to the Aug. 4 showing of “DC League of Super-Pets.”

Free. 14422 Meridian Ave. E., Puyallup. piercecountywa.gov/3328/Movies-In-the-Park

July 21: “Strange World”

July 28: “Turning Red”

Aug. 4: “DC League of Super-Pets”

Friday Night Flick 一 Auburn

Come see a blockbuster movie outside on a 50-foot inflatable movie screen. Bringing chairs and movie snacks is recommended.

Advertising

Free. Locations vary within Auburn. st.news/friday-night-flicks

July 28, 9:10 p.m.: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Aug. 4, 9 p.m.: “Turning Red”

Aug. 11, 8:45 p.m.: “Top Gun: Maverick.” The movie will start at 8:45 p.m., following a live concert by Catch A Wave, the Beach Boys tribute band at 6:30 p.m. and the Almost 5K Poker Fun Run and Walk at 7 p.m.

Movies at Marymoor 一 Redmond

You’ll be able to grab a bite from a food truck, but bring your own blankets or lawn chairs to these family- and dog-friendly events at Marymoor Park.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $13 at the door, and free for ages 5 and under. Event parking at Marymoor Park is $10/vehicle. 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond. epiceap.com/movies-at-marymoor

July 6: “Grease”

July 12: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

July 19: “Monsters, Inc.”

July 26: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Aug. 2: “The Goonies”

Aug. 9: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Aug. 17: “Up”

Aug. 23: “The Princess Bride”

Friday Movie Nights in the Park 一 Gig Harbor

This Friday night series brings well-loved movies for all ages to the Sehmel Homestead Park Amphitheater. While the 2023 movie lineup hasn’t been announced at the time of this writing, movie nights are scheduled for Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Blankets or low-backed chairs are encouraged, and screenings run from approximately 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Free. 10123 78th Ave. N.W., Gig Harbor. penmetparks.org/series/friday-night-movies-in-the-park