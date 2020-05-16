Lynn Shelton’s filmmaking life was brief, and busy: Just fourteen years elapsed between her coming-of-age first feature, “We Go Way Back” in 2006, and her death this week at age 54. In that short time, she directed eight theatrical features (writing the screenplay for seven of them) and dozens of television episodes. Here are five highlights from her career — most of them filmed in Seattle — and where to watch them.

“Humpday.” Shelton’s third film — and the one that brought her national attention (it was her first film to receive wide distribution) — is an unexpectedly sweet comedy about two straight male friends who dare themselves to make a gay porn film. (Streaming on Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes)

“Your Sister’s Sister.” My own favorite of Shelton’s work, this film showcases beautiful work from Mark Duplass, Emily Blunt and Rosemarie DeWitt as the three points of a fresh, funny triangle; a small story about siblinghood and friendship, masterfully told. (Streaming on Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes)

“Laggies.” Movies are full of man-child characters; this one charmingly presents a woman-child (Keira Knightley), stuck in arrested development as she spends her days hanging out with a teenager (Chloe Grace Moretz). (Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes)

“Outside In.” Less comedic than many of Shelton’s films, this quiet character study about an unexpected connection between two mismatched people (delicately played by Jay Duplass and Edie Falco) is one of her more moving works. (Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube)

“Little Fires Everywhere.” Shelton (who became a master of episodic television later in her career) directed four episodes of this dramatic miniseries about mothers and daughters, based on the novel by Celeste Ng and starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington — including its tense, electric finale. (Streaming on Hulu)