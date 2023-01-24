The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12 — which gives you plenty of time to watch the nominated films. Here’s where to see or stream many of them in the Seattle area.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (eight nominations including best picture, best international film, best adapted screenplay): Streaming on Netflix.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (four nominations including best picture): Now playing at multiple Seattle-area theaters, including AMC Pacific Place, Regal Meridian, Cinemark Lincoln Square.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (nine nominations including best picture, best actor, best original screenplay): Now playing at AMC Seattle 10; opening Jan. 27 at Regal Thornton Place. Streaming on HBO Max.

“Elvis” (eight nominations including best picture, best actor, best costume design): Streaming on HBO Max.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (11 nominations including best picture, best director, best actress): Reopens Friday at multiple theaters including Majestic Bay, Crest Cinema Center, Regal Bella Bottega. Streaming on Showtime.

“The Fabelmans” (seven nominations including best picture, best director, best actress): Now playing at multiple theaters including AMC Seattle 10, Majestic Bay, Regal Bella Bottega.

“TÁR” (six nominations including best picture, best director, best actress): Now playing at SIFF Cinema Uptown, AMC Seattle 10; opening Friday at Regal Meridian. Streaming on Peacock beginning Jan. 27.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (six nominations including best picture): Streaming on Paramount+.

“Triangle of Sadness” (nominated for best picture, best original screenplay, best director): Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“The Whale” (nominated for best actor and best supporting actress): Now playing at Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, Regal Thornton Place.

“Women Talking” (nominated for best picture and best screenplay): Now playing at Regal Thornton Place, SIFF Cinema Uptown.

This article will be updated.