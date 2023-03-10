The Academy Awards ceremony will take place Sunday starting at 5 p.m. on ABC (streaming, with a subscription, on various services including Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV). Here’s where to see or stream many of the nominated films in the Seattle area.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (nine nominations including best picture, best international film, best adapted screenplay): Streaming on Netflix.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (four nominations including best picture): Playing at multiple Seattle-area theaters.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (nine nominations including best picture, best actor, best original screenplay): Playing at AMC Southcenter and AMC Alderwood. Streaming on HBO Max.

“Elvis” (eight nominations including best picture, best actor, best costume design): Streaming on HBO Max and Prime Video.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (11 nominations including best picture, best director, best actress): Playing at multiple theaters including Cinemark Lincoln Square and Crest Cinema Center. Streaming on Showtime and Prime Video.

“The Fabelmans” (seven nominations including best picture, best director, best actress): Streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and other services.

“TÁR” (six nominations including best picture, best director, best actress): Playing at Regal Meridian on Friday only; at Cinemark Lincoln Square, AMC Southcenter and AMC Alderwood mall on Sunday only. Streaming on Peacock.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (six nominations including best picture): Streaming on Paramount+.

“Triangle of Sadness” (nominated for best picture, best original screenplay, best director): Streaming on Prime Video and Hulu.

“The Whale” (nominated for best actor, best supporting actress and best makeup and hairstyling): Playing at Regal Bella Bottega. Streaming on Prime Video and Google Play.

“Women Talking” (nominated for best picture and best screenplay): Playing at AMC Southcenter and AMC Alderwood mall. Streaming on Prime Video.

Also note that three packages of Oscar-nominated short films (animated, live action and documentary) are playing at SIFF Cinema Uptown.