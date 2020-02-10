The academy has spoken, and the awards have been handed out. “Parasite” was the surprise darling of the 2020 Oscars, bagging four Academy Awards on Sunday night, including Best Picture.

Now that the dust has settled, here’s a look at where you can watch all newly crowned Oscar-winning movies. (Movies are listed in alphabetical order.) Screening information is accurate as of Monday, Feb. 10. (It’s always a good idea to check times and theaters before you go.) Most of these streaming services require subscriptions, and as always, if you’re going to rent a movie, it’s always nice to check and see if your local video store has it in stock as a DVD.

Oscar wins: Best sound mixing (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson); best cinematography (Roger Deakins); best visual effects (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy)

Where to watch: “1917” is still playing at most theaters in the Seattle area, including the SIFF Cinema Uptown.

“American Factory”

Oscar wins: 1. Best documentary feature (Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert)

Where to watch: “American Factory,” the documentary produced by the Obamas, is streaming now on Netflix.

Oscar wins: 1. Best makeup and hairstyling (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker)

Where to watch: “Bombshell” is still screening at Seattle’s AMC 10, Bainbridge’s Historic Lynwood Theater and at the Historic Admiral Theater in West Seattle. It will be available for purchase on Amazon Prime video, Google Play and iTunes from Feb. 25 onward. Or get in line to borrow it from the Seattle Public Library.

Oscar wins: 2. Best sound editing (Donald Sylvester); best film editing (Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker)

Where to watch: “Ford v Ferrari” is still screening at Seattle’s Regal Meridian, Redmond’s Regal Bella Bottega, Tukwila’s Regal Parkway Plaza and at the Firehouse Theater in Kingston (which recently managed to stay open thanks to donations from the community!) It is also available for purchase on Amazon Prime video ($19.99), Google Play, Vudu and iTunes. Or get in line to borrow it from the Seattle Public Library.

“Hair Love”

Oscar wins: 1. Best animated short (Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Tolliver)

Where to watch: Since it’s a short, you can watch it right here! Thanks, Sony!

Oscar wins: 2. Best actor (Joaquin Phoenix); best original score (Hildur Gudnadóttir)

Where to watch: You can rent ($3.99) or buy ($12.99) “Joker” on Amazon Prime video, Google Play and iTunes. Or get in line to borrow it from the Seattle Public Library.

Oscar wins: 1. Best adapted screenplay (Taika Waititi)

Where to watch: “Jojo Rabbit” is still screening at many theaters in the Seattle area. Or get in line to borrow it from the Seattle Public Library.

Oscar wins: 1. Best actress (Renée Zellweger)

Where to watch: “Judy” is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and iTunes. Or get in line to borrow it from the Seattle Public Library.

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Oscar win: 1. Best documentary short (Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva)

Where to watch: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone” is available to stream via Hulu, SlingTV, fubo and AETV.

Oscar wins: 1. Best costume design (Jacqueline Durran)

Where to watch: “Little Women” is still screening at many theaters in the Seattle area.

Oscar wins: 1. Best supporting actress (Laura Dern)

Where to watch: “Marriage Story” is currently streaming on Netflix.

“The Neighbors’ Window”

Oscar wins: 1. Best live action short film (Marshall Curry)

Where to watch: “The Neighbors’ Window” is screening at select theaters in the Seattle area as part of “Oscars Shorts.” These theaters include the SIFF Cinema Uptown, Redmond’s Regal Bella Bottega, Tukwila’s Regal Parkway Plaza and Tacoma’s Grand Cinema. More information and tickets available here. If you prefer, you can also stream the movie via its website. Or, the best solution yet, watch it right here.

Oscar wins: 1. Best supporting actor (Brad Pitt); best production design (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh);

Where to watch: If you’d like to see this on the big screen, you’re in luck! It’s still screening at the Crest Cinema in Shoreline (along with several other 2020 Oscar nominees such as “Pain and Glory,” “Harriet” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”). Tickets are $4 for all showings! Alternatively, you can rent or buy “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play or iTunes. Or get on the wait list to borrow it from the Seattle Public Library.

Oscar wins: 4. Best picture; best director (Bong Joon Ho); best original screenplay (Bong and Han Jin Won); best international feature film (South Korea).

Where to watch: “Parasite” is still screening at many theaters in the Seattle area.

Oscar wins: 1. Best original song (‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

Where to watch: You can rent or buy “Rocketman” on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and iTunes. Or get in line to borrow it from the Seattle Public Library.

Oscar wins: 1. Best animated feature (Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jones Rivera)

Where to watch: You can stream Toy Story 4 on Disney Plus. You can also rent or buy it on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube and iTunes. Or get in line to borrow it from the Seattle Public Library.