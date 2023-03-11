Over the past year, our arts critics have been watching and analyzing many of the movies now nominated for the 2023 Academy Awards, held on March 12. Arts critic Moira Macdonald made her predictions on who and which films will take home those little gold statues — and so can you with our handy Oscars ballot.

If you’re trying to decide who to bet on or catching up on the nominated films, take a look at what our critics have to say, below. From screenplays that broke new ground and delightfully unexpected cameos to plots that could only be described as “stupid,” here’s what our reviewers think of the movies in the running.

Released: March 1

Nominations: best animated feature

“It’s new territory for a Pixar movie to make references to menstruation … but [director Domee Shi] and screenwriter Julia Cho present a sweet, graceful ode to growing up. I watched wishing ‘Turning Red’ could be watched on an enormous screen — there are scenes as lovely as any Pixar classic, particularly a fantasy sequence involving an ancient scroll — and that movies like this had been around when I was Mei’s age.”

— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

Released: March 4

Nominations: Visual effects, sound, makeup and hairstyling

“With this array of talent, why is ‘The Batman’ so blah? It’s partly the overwhelming darkness, both in mood and the film’s actual appearance (action sequences are so much less effective when they’re drenched in murk). And it’s also because any ‘Batman’ needs to clear a very high bar to justify itself … . In Reeves’ film, the world is burning, but we’re not given much reason to care — or, really, enough light to even see it.”

— Moira Macdonald

Release: March 11

Nominations: Best picture, best actress (Michelle Yeoh), best director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), best supporting actress (Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis), best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan), original screenplay, original music score (Son Lux), original song (“This Is a Life”), costume design

“While it feels overlong in places — this is one of those movies that you keep thinking is ending, and then it doesn’t — it’s full of happy gifts, from a masterfully deadpan supporting performance by Jamie Lee Curtis as the IRS agent to some goofily choreographed fight scenes (one involves a fanny pack as weapon) to a glorious central performance by [Michelle] Yeoh, who wryly holds the movie in her (non-hot-dog) hands and never lets it go. Her Evelyn, struggling to understand what’s going on and yet accepting it, is a tower of strength — and, in a beautiful final close-up as she gazes in wonder around her, a beacon of love.”

— Moira Macdonald

Release: May 27

Nominations: Best picture, adapted screenplay, visual effects, original song (“Hold My Hand”), film editing, sound

“Yes, it’s still a propagandistic fantasy — a dogfight simulator preloaded with an unnamed enemy somehow possessing better technology than the U.S. military — made from a script melting with cheesy one-liners. But the beach scene (football, this time) is pretty good. And the flying scenes? I’ve never seen anything like them.”

— Scott Greenstone, Seattle Times staff reporter

Released: June 24

Nominations: Best picture, best actor (Austin Butler), cinematography (Mandy Walker), costume design, film editing, sound, production design, makeup and hairstyling

“‘Elvis’ is a gorgeous tragedy, a movie mixtape with a sonorous performance at its core, maybe Luhrmann’s best since ‘Romeo + Juliet’ (1996) and perhaps his most postcard-perfect movie ever. But it has a rubberized script, a turgid length and a key issue that affects many musical biopics: It’s not really sure what it thinks or wants to say about Presley. It wants to show where the King’s music came from — Black musicians — but doesn’t want to offend the King’s fans.”

— Scott Greenstone

Released: July 15

Nominations: Costume design

“‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’ is all sweetness and light. So sweet it nearly dissolves one’s fillings, especially at the end. So light it practically floats off the screen…

None of it is in the least believable. And a happy ending is guaranteed, despite several bumps that director Anthony Fabian and a gaggle of credited screenwriters scatter along the way. What keeps the whole thing from drifting completely off into the ether is how Mrs. Harris and the marquis bond over the loss of a loved one.”

— Soren Andersen, Seattle Times contributor

Released: Sept. 10

Nominations: Adapted screenplay

“You watch ‘Glass Onion’ relaxed, feeling like you’re in good hands; everyone on-screen is clearly having a wonderful time, so you can’t help but join right in. The plot’s a clever, multilayered caper, echoing the elaborate structure the movie is named for, and Rian Johnson fills the script with funny name-dropping … . And there’s a wondrous list of A-list cameos, so much so that a goodly portion of my notes taken during the screening consist simply of a famous person’s name followed by an exclamation point or three. I’m not about to spoil any of them, but do know that two of them are bittersweet, one of them made me shriek and all of them are very funny.”

— Moira Macdonald

Released: Sept. 10

Nominations: Best supporting actor (Brian Tyree Henry)

“Brian Tyree Henry’s performance is delicately nuanced. His character is by turns cheerful, ruminative, anguished. His performance and [Jennifer] Lawrence’s are complementary. They play off each other well. Some of the best scenes are those where they quietly exchange confidences.”

— Soren Andersen

Released: Oct. 1

Nominations: Best picture, best actor (Colin Farrell), best director (Martin McDonagh), best supporting actress (Kerry Condon), best supporting actor (Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson), original screenplay, original music score (Carter Burwell), film editing

“The two actors at the center — ably supported by Kerry Condon’s quiet, knowing Siobhan — give a master class in character. Brendan Gleeson, his voice like a bracing wind, is an immovable mountain of determination; a man who’s made up his mind and is determined to see it through, no matter the consequences. And Colin Farrell, giving a career-best performance, is all quiet, gentle heartbreak, showing us Pádraic realizing that he’s smaller than he thought he was, and that he doesn’t know how to get bigger.”

— Moira Macdonald

Released: Oct. 7

Nominations: Best picture, best actress (Cate Blanchett), best director (Todd Field), original screenplay, cinematography (Florian Hoffmeister)

“‘Tár’ is full of unusual artistic choices: sudden cuts to strange dream sequences or unexplained events, passages in German that aren’t subtitled (though [Cate] Blanchett manages to convey the meaning regardless), a general darkness to Florian Hoffmeister’s elegant cinematography that matches the nighttime tones of Blanchett’s voice. But, in keeping with Field’s trademark, every performance feels detailed and real … . This tale of ambition and its cost — and its collateral damage — is Blanchett’s movie, and she delivers a tour de force in every scene.”

— Moira Macdonald

Released: Nov. 11

Nominations: Best picture, best actress (Michelle Williams), best director (Steven Spielberg), best supporting actor (Judd Hirsch), original screenplay, original music score (John Williams)

“Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ is a movie about dreams. The kind of dreams that propel you as a young person into the adult you want to be, shimmering ahead of you, lighting the way. The kind of dreams in which we’re able to see our past, perfectly lit and strangely clear, as if it only makes sense in retrospect. And the kind of dreams we gather in a movie house to watch on screen, flickering in the dark, haunting us long afterward.”

— Moira Macdonald

Released: Nov. 11

Nominations: Best supporting actress (Angela Bassett), visual effects, original song (“Lift Me Up”), costume design, makeup and hairstyling

“It’s part of the great strength of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ that it doesn’t shy away from that sadness; this is, after all, a superhero movie, and [Ryan] Coogler might have been forgiven for wanting to quickly cut to the chase, so to speak. Instead, the film takes time to show us a mother’s hand slowly stroking a coffin; to demonstrate that sometimes, even long after a loss, it’s hard to move on.”

— Moira Macdonald

Released: Dec. 9

Nominations: Best animated feature

“[The story] is rendered with dark perfection and careful attention to detail: the grime under Geppetto’s fingernails and the gray-spaghetti disorder of his hair; the delicate dance performed by dry autumn leaves in the breeze; the almost frightening spidery, uncontrolled quality of Pinocchio’s legs and the eerie nothingness of his smile; the perfectly dappled sea … . Ultimately, this ‘Pinocchio’ is a reflection on loss, on fear, on how things end, told with wistful resignation.”

— Moira Macdonald

Released: Dec. 9

Nominations: Cinematography (Roger Deakins)

“‘Empire of Light’ is clearly a very personal film for [Sam] Mendes (who has spoken in interviews about his mother’s struggles with mental illness) and its minor flaws are the sort of thing that can happen when you’re very close to something…

But it’s a film full of lovely, poignant detail: Hilary (Olivia Colman) eating dinner alone, with a sole Christmas cracker next to her plate; the quiet, knowing gaze of Stephen’s mother (Tanya Moodie); the lovingly filmed shots (the gorgeous cinematography is from longtime Mendes collaborator Roger Deakins) of an empty cinema waiting for dreams to come … .”

— Moira Macdonald

Released: Dec. 9

Nominations: Best actor (Brendan Fraser), best supporting actress (Hong Chau), makeup and hairstyling

“[Samuel D.] Hunter’s screenplay is adapted from his 2012 stage play, and Aronofsky’s decision to confine the picture to Charlie’s (Brendan Fraser) cluttered apartment reveals its stage-bound roots. The disordered living space reflects the chaotic state of Charlie’s mind. The place is an arena where all the characters’ warring emotions are concentrated to an almost unbearable degree.”

— Soren Andersen

Released: Dec. 16

Nominations: Best picture, visual effects, sound, production design

“Let’s stipulate that certain sections, mostly those set underwater where this seaborne saga plays out, are pretty darn impressive. Waving plant fronds, amazing sea creatures and dappled subsurface lighting are dazzling. [Director James] Cameron knows this and extends those sequences to lengths that seem a trifle self-indulgent. Hey, people! Look at this! And this! And this other thing! So yes: Wow! Gasp! There are some really pretty pictures here. But wow! Gasp! The story is really pretty … stupid.”

— Soren Andersen

Released: Dec. 23

Nominations: Best picture, adapted screenplay

“On its surface, ‘Women Talking’ doesn’t seem particularly cinematic, but Sarah Polley and the actors make it mesmerizing; pulling us into these women’s lives, moment by quiet moment. It’s shot in faded, slightly grayed colors, as if it was left out in the rain, with cinematographer Luc Montpellier finding beautiful afternoon light in the barn and surrounding fields … . Polley lets us take our time in getting to know these women, in sorting out the relationships and the alliances. Vivid characterizations emerge… They talk, we listen. ‘Women Talking’ is a powerful, moving tribute to quiet strength — and, unexpectedly, to hope.”

— Moira Macdonald

Released: Dec. 23

Nominations: Best actor (Bill Nighy), adapted screenplay

“It should come as no shock that the great novelist Kazuo Ishiguro (‘The Remains of the Day,’ ‘Never Let Me Go,’ ‘Klara and the Sun’) has a beautifully delicate hand as a screenwriter — but nonetheless “Living,” directed by Oliver Hermanus and based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 film ‘Ikiru,’ arrives as a happy surprise. Not that it’s a happy movie, precisely, but this quiet tale of an ordinary 1950s London man (Bill Nighy) facing the end of his life is a joy: elegantly written, movingly performed, evocatively filmed. Like the best of novels — one of Ishiguro’s, for example — it creates a tiny world to get lost in, one whose faces and shadows and sunlight linger with you, even after you’ve returned to your own…”

— Moira Macdonald

Released: Dec. 23

Nominations: Original music score (Justin Hurwitz), costume design, production design

“Damien Chazelle’s sprawling ‘Babylon’ is the flip side to his 2016 hit ‘La La Land.’ Both are movies about movies, set primarily in Los Angeles and focus on characters who dream. But where ‘La La Land’ was all lightness, a gentle valentine to love and hope and the larger-than-life way that movies capture our hearts, ‘Babylon is darkness … . I can’t say I truly enjoyed watching ‘Babylon,’ or that I’d ever want to see it again, but I definitely haven’t stopped thinking about it since screening it earlier this month, and there was a passage near the end that moved me immensely — by showing me something I’ve seen before, many times, made all the sweeter by the frenetic trashiness around it. I won’t spoil it.”

— Moira Macdonald