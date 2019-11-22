The Seattle City Council has slowed Mayor Jenny Durkan’s plans to fold the Office of Film & Music into a new entity called the “Inclusive Creative Industry Program.”

That proposal is part of Durkan’s proposed 2020 budget that will be voted on next Monday.

But due in part to strong opposition from several labor unions, City Councilmembers Kshama Sawant and Lisa Herbold have temporarily blocked aspects of the plan in a budget committee vote Tuesday.

The Office of Film & Music handles all permits for filming and special events, and advocates for the interests of the local film and music industries.

Durkan’s proposed Inclusive Creative Industry Program would fall under the Office of Economic Development, and focus on supporting the city’s creative industry — loosely defined as a broad group including everyone from artists, musicians, entertainers and media members to computer programmers, software and web developers.

City officials plan to add three employees in the offices of Economic Development and Film & Music and weave the two groups’ work together to expand the number of services and opportunities available. The new entity will seek to leverage a boom in Seattle’s creative industries and improve opportunities for minorities.

“Over the long haul we believe the creative sector will become the dominant force here in Seattle,” said Bobby Lee, director of the Office of Economic Development. “So, given that, we can use the sector to also lift up those who’ve been left behind in the previous economy, specifically people of color and the immigrant population. So that’s why it’s called ‘inclusive creative industry strategy,’ to address the growing inequity here in Seattle between people of color and whites.”

However, music and film labor unions are skeptical of the plan and say they have heard no concrete reasons as to why this change is necessary and would benefit them.

The Seattle Film & Music Coalition, a group of labor unions that represents about 3,000 industry professionals, contends that under the proposed changes, the department’s new, broader mission would inadvertently dilute the interests of artists all over the city instead of advocating for their interests and bringing more film and music jobs to Seattle.

”We are concerned with a new office that is so far reaching and yet undefined we will not have the laser focus that we need from the city,” said Melissa Purcell, of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 488.

City officials will hold a public meeting this Friday from 6-8 p.m. at El Centro de la Raza in Beacon Hill to update industry members on their efforts.

Randy Engstrom, director of the city’s Office of Arts & Culture, said he’s been surprised by the uproar over what they see as modest, procedural changes.

“I really do think we want the same thing at the end of the day and I hope we can get there,” Engstrom said.

Under the proposed changes, Lee said the number of people under him working on programs for creatives would outnumber those working on things like biotechnology and aerospace by — in some cases — nine to one.

“The creative cluster is going to be one of our biggest teams,” Lee said.

But, among other things, the labor unions want to hear concrete plans on how the new program will increase film jobs in Seattle, which often loses out to Vancouver, B.C., and Portland where extensive subsidies draw film and TV producers.

Instead, the Coalition wants the city to fill the Music Commission’s empty seats, create a Film Commission and allow those bodies to guide the hiring of the new director. The position has been vacant since early this year.

Coalition member Nate Omdal, lead organizer with the American Federation of Musicians Local 76-493 and a member of the Music Commission, said he hasn’t heard an explanation for the city’s proposed changes that makes a lot of sense.

“That’s a lot of why I think a lot of us are working so hard on this is because it’s not that we’re against any of this change,” Omdal said. “It’s just there’s nothing to wrap your head around. So how am I supposed to take this back to my colleagues? I haven’t personally heard anything that sounds anything like a citywide solution to problems that I know my colleagues are facing.”

Meanwhile, City Councilmembers Herbold and Sawant also have questions. Even if the budget passes, the city would have six months to provide more information about the proposed policy adviser job under the new plan, and explain how it will support the diversity of workers in the film and music industries. Sawant wants the city to convene a volunteer search committee that includes representatives from labor unions to make recommendations for a new department director.

“I think some of the advocates are listening to hear certain things that they hope will be the product, but we’re not there yet,” Herbold said. “So that was my objective, just to make sure that impacted stakeholders are at the table for these ongoing discussions.”