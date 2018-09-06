Adapted from the 2011 novel by Justin Torres, Zagar and Daniel Kitrosser’s script prioritizes mood and moment over a more traditional story structure. At the same time, cinematographer Zak Mulligan emphasizes the movie’s ’90s setting by choosing mostly 16-millimeter film. This gives its rough-rural exteriors and rundown interiors (filmed in and around Utica, New York) a dreamy, nostalgic glaze speckled with lambent light, like the fingerprints of memory. The result is a movie that’s more effective visually than narratively, its threads woven so loosely that at times they almost disappear.

What remains constant, though, is a free-floating anxiety that binds the boys (all nonprofessional actors) closer together, moving as if sharing a single skin. Yet beneath that skin, Jonah is slowly pulling away, drawn to a neighbor’s basement where a lounging, towheaded young man silently rewatches mildly pornographic tapes. To the child, neither the images nor the man’s fascination with them are comprehensible, yet his desire to return to that cramped, decaying space is too strong to ignore.

Fragile yet resilient, “We the Animals” has an elemental quality that’s hugely endearing, using air and water and the deep, damp earth to fashion a dreamworld where big changes occur in small, sometimes symbolic ways. Cocooned in this limbo, Jonah puzzles over adult behavior and the incipient sexuality that will finally cleave him from his brothers. Their path to manhood suddenly looks nothing like his own.