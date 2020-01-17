The 92nd Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Feb. 9. Are you caught up on the nominees?

Nine films made the cut in the category of best picture and some are still in theaters, notably Sam Mendes’ World War I thriller “1917,” which earned 10 nominations, and Greta Gerwig’s inspired adaptation of “Little Women,” with six nominations.

Look for others to get a rerelease in the wake of the nominations.

A number of nominated films, however, are already available to watch at home. Here’s a guide to what you can see and how you can see them.

Best picture

Two of the top nominees are from the streaming juggernaut Netflix and are currently available to stream: Martin Scorsese’s epic crime drama “The Irishman” (2019, R), nominated for 10 Oscars, and Noah Baumbach’s unflinching drama “Marriage Story” (2019, R), with six.

“Joker” (2019, R) is the surprise winner in the nominations sweepstakes with 11 nods, including leading actor Joaquin Phoenix (who took home a Golden Globe) and director Todd Phillips. On Cable On Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

Also on VOD and disc is Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (2019, R), a vibrant mix of history and fantasy in late 1960s Los Angeles that earned 10 nominations.

Advertising

Coming later this month on VOD and disc is the foreign-language hit “Parasite” (South Korea, 2019, R, with subtitles), which earned six nominations, an impressive showing for a foreign-language release (available Jan. 28).

Here’s where you can find other nominated films:

Pay-per-view / VOD / DVD

Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” (2019, G) is a favorite in the animated-feature category and the biggest hit in the lineup since “Frozen II” was unexpectedly frozen out.

Renée Zellweger earned her fourth acting nomination for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy” (2019, PG-13).

“The Lighthouse” (2019, R) earned a nomination for its hallucinatory black-and-white cinematography.

“Honeyland” (Macedonia, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) was nominated in both the international feature and documentary categories.

Advertising

Coming soon are “Harriet” (2019, PG-13), which boasts nominations for star Cynthia Erivo and its original song (available Jan. 28), and Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” (Spain, 2019, R, with subtitles), with a nominated performance from actor Antonio Banderas and a slot in the international-feature category (available Jan. 21).

Netflix

“The Two Popes” (2019, PG-13) is another Netflix production that made an impressive showing with nominations for its stars Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins and its screenplay.

Two of the animated features this year are also Netflix exclusives: the Christmas film “Klaus” (2019, PG) and offbeat, somewhat more adult odyssey “I Lost My Body” (France, 2019, not rated), which you can view in French or with an English voice cast.

Netflix also has two nominated documentaries: “American Factory” (2019, not rated) and “The Edge of Democracy” (Brazil, 2019, not rated, with subtitles).

Hulu

The globe-trotting adventure comedy “Missing Link” (2019, PG), from Laika Studios, and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (2019, PG), the third film in the animated fantasy series, are both available to stream.

Free streams

Documentary nominee “For Sama” (2019, TV-PG) is available to stream from the PBS “Frontline” website.