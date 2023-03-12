By
Welcome to the 95th Academy Awards! Below, find a list of all nominees from the ceremony, with winners highlighted in bold throughout the award show.

Best picture

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Tár”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”
  • “Women Talking”

Directing

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Tár”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”

Actor in a leading role

  • Austin Butler, “Elvis”
  • Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
  • Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
  • Bill Nighy, “Living”

Actress in a leading role

  • Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
  • Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
  • Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”
  • Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
  • Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor in a supporting role

  • Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”
  • Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”
  • Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actress in a supporting role

  • Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Hong Chau, “The Whale”
  • Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Animated feature film

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “The Sea Beast”
  • “Turning Red”

Cinematography

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Empire of Light”
  • “Tár”

Costume design

  • “Babylon”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Documentary feature film

  • “All That Breathes”
  • “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
  • “Fire of Love”
  • “A House Made of Splinters”
  • “Navalny”

Documentary short film

  • “The Elephant Whisperers”
  • “Haulout”
  • “How Do You Measure a Year?”
  • “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
  • “Stranger at the Gate”

Film editing

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Tár”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

International feature film

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Argentina, 1985”
  • “Close”
  • “EO”
  • “The Quiet Girl”

Makeup and hairstyling

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Whale”

Original score

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Babylon”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”

Original song

  • “Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”
  • “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”
  • “This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Production design

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Babylon”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Fabelmans”

Animated short film

  • “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
  • “The Flying Sailor”
  • “Ice Merchants”
  • “My Year of Dicks”
  • “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Live action short film

  • “An Irish Goodbye”
  • “Ivalu”
  • “Le Pupille”
  • “Night Ride”
  • “The Red Suitcase”

Sound

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Visual effects

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Adapted screenplay

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • “Living”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Women Talking”

Original screenplay

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Tár”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”

