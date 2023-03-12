Welcome to the 95th Academy Awards! Below, find a list of all nominees from the ceremony, with winners highlighted in bold throughout the award show.
Best picture
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
- “Women Talking”
Directing
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
Actor in a leading role
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
Actress in a leading role
- Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”
- Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Actor in a supporting role
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”
- Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Actress in a supporting role
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Hong Chau, “The Whale”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Animated feature film
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “The Sea Beast”
- “Turning Red”
Cinematography
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
- “Elvis”
- “Empire of Light”
- “Tár”
Costume design
- “Babylon”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
Documentary feature film
- “All That Breathes”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Fire of Love”
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “Navalny”
Documentary short film
- “The Elephant Whisperers”
- “Haulout”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
- “Stranger at the Gate”
Film editing
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
International feature film
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Argentina, 1985”
- “Close”
- “EO”
- “The Quiet Girl”
Makeup and hairstyling
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “The Whale”
Original score
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
Original song
- “Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”
- “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”
- “This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Production design
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Babylon”
- “Elvis”
- “The Fabelmans”
Animated short film
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
Live action short film
- “An Irish Goodbye”
- “Ivalu”
- “Le Pupille”
- “Night Ride”
- “The Red Suitcase”
Sound
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Elvis”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Visual effects
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Adapted screenplay
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Living”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Women Talking”
Original screenplay
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
