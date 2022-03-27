Welcome to the 94th Academy Awards! Follow along with The Seattle Times as we publish live updates on the night’s big winners, big snubs, fashion successes and miscues — and all else notable from the Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Oscars will be televised live on ABC, and will stream live on abc.com, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and other services, beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Information: oscars.org/how-to-watch
Masks where?
In between shots of co-hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, we're seeing a sea of celebrities looking stunning — with no masks! This year's Academy Awards is the first ceremony held in pre-pandemic fashion, and it sure is a treat to see the return of hosts (not one, but three!), an overflowing red carpet and stunning full-face makeup looks (we can actually see Nicole Kidman's matching red lips and nails).
Best actress in a supporting role
And the winner, for the first Oscar of the night, awarded to the best actress in a supporting role, is … Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”!
DeBose took her time at the podium to celebrate, as an “openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina,” the strides made toward inclusivity at the Oscars.
'Behind-the-scenes' Oscars winners
In a controversial move, eight Oscars were awarded before the televised ceremony began. Here are tonight's winners so far:
- Sound: “Dune,” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
- Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball,” Ben Proudfoot
- Short film (animated): “The Windshield Wiper,” Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
- Short film (live action): “The Long Goodbye,” Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
- Music (original score): “Dune,” Hans Zimmer
- Film editing: “Dune,” Joe Walker
- Production design: “Dune,” production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
- Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
The Oscars have begun!
Helloooo Beyoncé! The 94th annual Academy Awards began with Queen B performing "Be Alive," nominated itself for best original song, in an ocean of lime green. Serena and Venus Williams introduced Beyoncé, who performed the song from the best picture-nominee "King Richard," about their father.
Introducing the hosts is … DJ Khaled
Assistant features editor Trevor Lenzmeier checking in to note that the Oscars have begun and for some reason DJ Khaled introduced hosts Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.
Welcome to the Oscars
Welcome to the 94th annual Academy Awards! We’ll keep you updated on the biggest wins, snubs, fabulous outfits (has anyone seen Jessica Chastain?!) and performances of the evening.
My name is Vonnai Phair, Seattle Times features producer. I'll be filling out updates along with our Oscars-worthy Seattle Times arts staff. I'm excited to see how the best picture category shakes out, and I'm very much rooting for Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell's "No Time to Die" for best original song.
Moira says she’s off to a cold start
Don’t knock all of movie critic Moira Macdonald’s predictions, but she’s the first to admit she struggled predicting the winners of the Academy Awards handed out before the official broadcast.
Sunday Best: The 2022 Oscars edition
In a special edition of Sunday Best, arts critic Moira Macdonald takes a look at this year's Academy Award nominees for best costume design. Read more here.
Cast your votes for the 2022 Oscars
Maybe you’ve seen all the big nominees, from “Belfast” to “West Side Story.” Maybe you haven’t seen a new movie since 2020. No matter — it’s still not too late to cast your digital ballot for this year’s Academy Awards.
Vote for your Oscars favorites, and see how your answers compare to Seattle Times movie critic Moira Macdonald’s predictions, as well as other Times readers’ votes.
Who could reach EGOT status and other Oscars fun facts
EGOTs, actor/producers and food items in titles — check out this tasty feast of Oscars trivia to share with friends and family ahead of the 94th Academy Awards.
Nominations, predictions and a ballot of your own
Who will win the major-category Oscars this year? Our movie critic has a few guesses. Find Moira Macdonald’s predictions here — and to fill out a ballot of your own, click this link. You’ll find a downloadable, printable ballot with a complete list of Oscar nominees annotated with our critic’s picks.
If you need a refresher on this year’s field of cinematic contenders, led by “Power of the Dog,” follow this link for the entire list of nominees and winners, which will be updated throughout the broadcast.
Why can’t the Oscars love themselves?
It wouldn't be the Oscars without a pre-Oscar Night controversy, of course. This year, in the wake of the Academy’s decision to present awards in eight categories before the actual show, movie critic Moira Macdonald wonders why the Oscars cannot love themselves. Read more here.
Welcome to the Oscars. Cue the drama!
One month after the Academy Awards were originally scheduled to take place, it is finally Oscars Sunday. Stay on this page for updates from the show, hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.
Need to catch up on all the big names, high fashion, nominees and more? We have you covered. Scroll through this page for a sampling of The Seattle Times’ Oscars coverage.
