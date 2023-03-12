Hollywood’s biggest night has arrived: The 95th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT Sunday. Stick on this page for updates from the show, including the night’s big winners, notes from the “red” carpet and more from Seattle Times staffers.
Oscar winner "Navalny" headlined SIFF last year
“Navalny,” winner of the Oscar for best documentary, was the opening-night film at the Seattle International Film Festival last year, with a gala screening at the Paramount. The film, directed by Daniel Roher, is about the attempted assassination of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.
And the Oscar for best documentary feature film goes to ...
Musicians and Oscar winners Riz Ahmed and Questlove, who won in this category last year, presented the Oscar for best documentary film to the creators of "Navalny" for their documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Host Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but note that last year's "skirmish" occurred during this category. It was about the fifth backhanded reference to The Slap during the broadcast.
Give yourself some chills …
… when you hear Sofia Carson’s emotional performance of “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.” She delivers the message within Diane Warren’s touching lyrics “to each and every single woman in this room and all the women in the world.”
Jamie Lee Curtis wins best supporting actress
Jamie Lee Curtis, winning best supporting actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” gave a shoutout to her parents, saying they were both nominated for Oscars. Curtis’s mother is Janet Leigh, who was nominated for “Psycho”; her father is Tony Curtis, nominated for “The Defiant Ones.”
The win kept the "Everything Everywhere" train rolling with a pair of trophies in the supporting acting categories early in the night.
Who's chopping onions?
OK, we’re all crying now, aren’t we? Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor, for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and gave a beautiful, tearful speech.
“My journey started on a boat,” he said. “I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow, I ended up here, on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream!”
Best supporting actor goes to …
Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur announced that Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar award for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
“Mom, I just won an Oscar!” he announced tearfully in his acceptance speech. He recounted his journey, starting as a refugee and eventually reaching Hollywood, and encouraged audience members to not give up on their own dreams.
Another win for Guillermo del Toro
Fun fact: Guillermo del Toro has now been nominated in four different Oscar categories, and won three times (best director and best picture, for “The Shape of Water” in 2018, and now best animated film, for “Pinocchio”).
Editor's note: A previous version of this card stated del Toro had been nominated in five categories, not four.
Dancing off the stage
Please tell me it is true that members of the “RRR” cast will Bollywood-dance off the stage anyone who goes too long in their speech, as Jimmy Kimmel promised in his monologue. Please. Let this be true.
The night's first statuette: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" wins for best animated feature
After a slew of Will Smith jokes amid a run-on introduction from host Jimmy Kimmel, The Rock and Emily Blunt presented the Oscar for best animated feature to the creators of "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio."
And we're off!
The 95th Academy Awards are live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with host Jimmy Kimmel arriving via parachute after being ejected from a fighter jet by Tom Cruise's "Top Gun" character Maverick. He kicked off the show with jokes about Nicole Kidman's role as an AMC in-theater spokesperson, Ozempic and the 1992 film "Encino Man," which featured nominees Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan.
This nominee has a horse farm near Seattle
Kerry Condon, nominated for best supporting actress for her work in "The Banshees of Inisherin," spoke with Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald about the film, her craft, her love of animals, her horse farm in the Seattle suburbs and more.
Updating list of winners from the 95th Academy Awards
Notes on fashion from the champagne carpet
If you couldn't care less about the Oscars but love a good 'fit, check out fashion highlights from the Academy Awards "red" carpet (it's champagne this year, if you hadn't heard).
In the preview gallery above: Fan Bingbing was ravishing with big, green shoulders; Justin Hurwitz looked dapper in a sleek, grayish-blue tux; and Halle Bailey looked every bit a mermaid heading into the Oscars.
The Academy Awards and Asian American identity
No movie has more award-season buzz heading into Sunday than "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the heartfelt, visually stunning metaverse flick directed by Oscar-nominated directing duo The Daniels that leads a wave of increased Asian representation into Hollywood's biggest night.
For more on Asian representation at the box office, read an essay from Times senior news producer Qina Liu about the way she saw her relationship with her own mother reflected in "Everything Everywhere," or look back through Academy history at five Oscar winners of Asian descent you might not have known.
Here are the Academy Awards in the order they'll be presented
How to watch the Oscars
The 95th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, starts at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ABC. You can stream it on abc.com and on the ABC app by authenticating your provider. It can also be streamed with a subscription on services such as YouTube TV, AT&T TV and fuboTV. Happy watching!
