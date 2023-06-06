Movie review

No Michael Bay. No Mark Wahlberg. No oppressive bombast.

Not your usual “Transformers” movie in other words.

No kidding.

Something way different is going on with “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

This iteration is set apart from its predecessors in the long-running series by genuinely sympathetic human characters, a very intelligent script (credited to a gaggle of five screenwriters) and uncommonly capable direction by Steven Caple Jr. (“Creed II”).

The series set off in a new direction when Bay stepped away from directing duties several years back, acknowledging he’d taken the Hasbro-inspired cinematic franchise as far as he cared to go with 2017’s “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

That opened the way for the smaller-scaled, more intimate (by “Transformers” standards, anyway) 2018’s “Bumblebee” from director Travis Knight.

”Rise of the Beasts” is the sequel to “Bumblebee,” which took place in 1987. Set in New York in 1994, years before Wahlberg’s character appeared on the scene, “Beasts’” cast is headed by two relative unknowns: Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Ramos, previously seen in “In the Heights,” plays a young Latino Army vet struggling to find a job that will allow him to pay for health care for his young brother, who’s suffering from a rare hand ailment.

Advertising

Fishback’s character is a Black research assistant in a museum whose discovery of an ancient artifact is a critical, literal key that opens the way for evil robots to attack and destroy the Earth. The head baddie goes by the big bad name of Scourge (snarls provided by Peter Dinklage). To the rescue come a host of good-guy Autobots headed by series fixture megatruck Optimus Prime (voiced as always by Peter Cullen) and Bumblebee, the friendly familiar ‘bot who conceals his identity in the form of a yellow Camaro.

The beasts of the title are relatively late arrivals in the picture, being animals that are themselves ‘bots. The primary of these is a primate, a mechanized giant gorilla named — wait for it — Optimus Primal (voiced by Ron Perlman). A ‘bot rhino, cheetah and a bird of prey (voiced by Michelle Yeoh) round out this crew that go by the name Maximals (available now at toy stores everywhere).

Director Caple Jr. takes his time allowing Ramos and Fishback to develop their characters as they fight being marginalized and dismissed in ‘90s New York. They’re no mere cardboard characters but rather fully dimensional individuals, a rarity in “Transformers” movies.

Rare also is the degree of humor in the movie. Much of that is provided by a wisecracking sleek Porsche 911 ‘bot named Mirage whose snark, full of ‘90s pop culture references, is delivered with sly effectiveness by Pete Davidson.

The struggles of Ramos and Fishback’s characters and the section of the picture, set in the Machu Picchu region of Peru (filmed on location) where the symbiotic relationship as protectors and guardians between natives and the Maximals is explored, give the movie unaccustomed moral heft, for a “Transformer” picture at any rate.

Interspersed with the personal passages are the scenes fans expect from the series: chases, battles, explosions and robotic transformations, all handled with the usual clanking, banging CG-fueled expertise that hundreds of tech wizards can supply.

The ‘90s time period gives the filmmakers plenty of opportunities to highlight symbols of the era, with one particular element that is undeniably jarring. There, on the Manhattan skyline, stand the twin towers. Their presence fits, of course, and the movie doesn’t make a big deal about it, but they’re undeniably there. It’s a bold move to include them and it gets perhaps a little too disturbing in a late scene when the skyline is covered by a roiling layer of black smoke as the main villain attacks the city. Too much? Perhaps, but it certainly gives the movie a weightiness that no previous “Transformers” possesses. A dose of reality in the midst of elaborate fantasy.