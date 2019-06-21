Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★★ “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (R; 120 minutes): Actor-writer Jimmie Fails draws upon his experiences to create a unique portrait of his life as a black man in a gentrifying San Francisco. Full review. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★½ “Toy Story 4” (G; 100 minutes): Nine years ago, “Toy Story 3” seemed to nicely wrap up the saga of Woody, Buzz and the gang. But happy endings aren’t necessarily permanent, even for toys, so here we are again; this time, on a wistful road trip for a story of friendship, adventure and poignant reflection on what it means to be needed. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★½ “All Is True” (PG-13; 101 minutes): Oh woe! William Shakespeare has come home to Stratford-upon-Avon, there to find a sea of family troubles. Kenneth Branagh directs and stars. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen

★★★ “Lost & Found” (not rated; 92 minutes): Some films just feel like a labor of love, and Liam O Mochain’s slight but disarmingly sweet Irish comedy/drama is one of these. It’s a slice-of-life tale — actually, seven slice-of-life tales, told consecutively but with overlapping characters, with the lost-and-found office of a small Irish rail station as the centerpoint. Full review. Crest. — Moira Macdonald

Also opening

★★½ “Child’s Play” (R; 90 minutes): Move over, Annabelle, the original scary doll is back. Flame-haired talking toddler Chucky (chillingly voiced by Mark Hamill) returns in this violent reboot, with Aubrey Plaza and Gabriel Bateman. But while it goes big on gore and atmosphere, it doesn’t muster up any actual scares. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Anna” (R; 119 minutes): A former model becomes one of the world’s most feared government assassins in Luc Besson’s action flick. Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy and Luke Evans star. Multiple theaters.