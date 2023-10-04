Movie review

“Totally Killer” knows exactly what it wants to be: a funny, time-traveling, “Cabin in the Woods”-style sendup to the teen horror genre. Its inspiration are legion and its shame nonexistent as it sources material from horror classics: “Halloween,” “Scream,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” even “Back to the Future.” (You can’t convince me that time travel, with its infinite and unknowable outcomes, isn’t terrifying.) It leans into tropes with a creepy-mask smile on its face, never once shying away from well-worn paths created decades ago.

But under the weight of all those well-known films and horror-movie tropes, “Totally Killer” strains to leave a lasting impression. It wants to make a joke at its source material’s expense, but all it ever accomplishes is making you want to watch those classics instead.

The premise is interesting enough: A high school teen girl, Jamie (Kiernan Shipka, magical in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”; here, less so), is sent back from 2023 to 1987 to stop a series of gruesome murders by the Sweet 16 Killer. (And because I know you’re thinking it: Yes, like Jamie Lee Curtis of “Halloween” fame.)

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, with writing by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver and Jen D’Angelo, the film wastes little time before throwing around witty meta jokes and lampooning the cultural sensibilities of the late ’80s. Yes, a killer is about to start stabbing high school girls and our hero only has so much time to prevent said stabbing before she’s forever stuck in the past (and has to study for an upcoming Reaganomics test), but there’s plenty of time to shame bullies and misogynists. Oh, and to partake in the most chaotic game of dodgeball since, well, “Dodgeball.”

But as the ’80s tunes start getting louder, the knives start swinging and the bodies start dropping. Tension abounds as Jamie, now working together with the teenage version of her mother, Pam (a caustically hilarious Olivia Holt), and the three girls who are meant to die (Liana Liberato, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz), attempts to stop the murders from happening. The fact that the teens are known as the Mollys and are rarely seen not wearing Molly Ringwald-inspired outfits simply adds to the film’s irreverent leanings.

But wait! First, the high school party. Multiple of them. Because while for some reason every teenager in 1987 seems totally OK with the central conceit of time travel (I mean, “Back to the Future” came out two years prior, but come on!), we still have to deal with the drunken antics of teenagers while a killer roams. It’s so typical teen horror I can’t help but love it — even if it reeks of predictability.

There are plenty of enjoyable moments: The film opens in true crime-podcast style, neatly setting up the past and why it matters for the present without bogging down the pacing. The film’s first fight sequence feels like other movies’ final scene, intense and visceral. We’re reminded why people don’t knock anymore (“No, Dad. That’s so rude!”). And I adored the friendship Jamie develops with the 1987 version of her best friend’s mother, Lauren (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), a mirror to her 2023 relationship with Amelia, said best friend (Kelcey Mawema).

But without even getting into the quantum mechanics of time travel, “Totally Killer” just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense — and major revelations fall flat because of it. It feels stitched together, disparate in a choppy, disjointed way. It’s as if someone decided that the time travel element (admittedly, something not seen often in teen horror-comedy movies) was necessary but didn’t follow up on the details.

And you would think those details would matter. Jamie’s intimate knowledge of the present is the key element of the time-travel plot. She knows she’s basically living in a real-life horror movie, but with the way everything plays out (idiotically most of the time), it feels like everyone stopped caring whether anyone lived through the ordeal. (Honestly, they aren’t the only ones who stopped caring.)

It’s easy to tell what the film wanted to be. But you know what it’s actually not? Killer, totally or otherwise.