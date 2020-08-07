Seattle musician and comedian Ahamefule J. Oluo’s autobiographical one-man musical show “Now I’m Fine” has had many lives: First performed at Town Hall in 2012, it went on to On the Boards, the Moore and Off-Broadway in New York at the Public Theater. Now, after years of development, it’s a feature film, screening virtually next week at the Bentonville Film Festival.

The film, called “Thin Skin,” was inspired by both “Now I’m Fine” and by Oluo’s “This American Life” story, “The Wedding Crasher.” In it, Oluo plays a version of himself: a jazz musician struggling with a soul-deadening job, a broken marriage, and a ghost in his life: his Nigerian father, who left the family long ago and now has suddenly renewed contact. On top of it all, he also battles an autoimmune condition that causes his skin to dissolve.

“Thin Skin” has a remarkable Seattle pedigree: Written by Oluo, Charles Mudede and Lindy West, it’s directed by Mudede (“Police Beat,” “Zoo”) and produced by Michael Seiwerath, Jennessa West and Jonathan Caso. Appearing in the film are Ijeoma Oluo (the bestselling author of “So You Want to Talk About Race” is Ahamefule’s sister; she plays herself) and vocalist/musician Okanomodé Soulchilde, among others.

The film will stream for 24 hours beginning at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Tickets are $12 and available via bentonvillefilm.org. The Bentonville Film Festival, presented virtually this year, was founded six years ago by Oscar-winning actor Geena Davis and Inclusion Companies CEO Trevor Drinkwater, with a goal of facilitating “actionable change toward balanced, diverse and inclusive media.”