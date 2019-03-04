MoviesPhotography The world premiere of “Captain Marvel” Originally published March 4, 2019 at 7:53 pmUpdated March 4, 2019 at 8:14 pm The world premiere of "Captain Marvel" took place on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Share story By Seattle Times staff Related Stories Disney cuts $13.5M in future potential earnings for CEO Iger March 4, 2019 Nevada ranch once owned by Bing Crosby on market for $7.3M March 4, 2019 Spielberg’s push against Netflix at the Oscars hits a nerve March 4, 2019 ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ stays No. 1, ‘Madea’ a strong 2nd March 4, 2019 Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.