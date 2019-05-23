Two couples, two pregnancies and two dead bodies right up front make “The Wind,” Emma Tammi’s first narrative feature, a frontier ghost story with very human stakes. And maybe a very human explanation: Like Tommy Lee Jones’ marvelous 2014 Western, “The Homesman,” this pioneer chiller shines a gender-specific spotlight on the ways isolation and hardship can ravage a woman’s mind.

The first time we see Lizzy (an intense Caitlin Gerard), she’s exiting her log cabin bearing a bloody bundle and wearing a traumatized expression. “How did she get my gun?” she asks her husband, Isaac (Ashley Zukerman), and their new neighbor, Gideon (Dylan McTee), whose erstwhile wife, Emma (Julia Goldani Telles), is about to follow her newborn into the ground.

Frequent flashbacks show Emma’s gradual descent from emotional fragility to hallucinatory breakdown as a religious tract about demons becomes an obsession. Soon Lizzy, left alone while Isaac fetches supplies, is also beset by terrifying, shape-shifting apparitions. Their provenance and intentions are unclear, but Lizzy, a staunch German immigrant, isn’t about to give in to her fears.

Atmospheric if narratively thin, “The Wind” (similarities to the 1928 silent film of the same name are coincidental) kicks up a competitive dynamic between the two women that further muddies the psychological waters. Teresa Sutherland’s nonlinear screenplay emphasizes the godlessness of the setting, while terse dialogue and a moaning, percussive sound design enhance its oppressive loneliness.

The movie’s most striking aspect, though, is Lyn Moncrief’s arresting cinematography, which turns the vast vacancy of the plains into both hostile observer and hellish metaphor. The story might finally slip its leash, but the baleful mood holds firm.

——

“The Wind” with Caitlin Gerard, Dylan McTee, Ashley Zukerman and Julia Goldani Telles. Directed by Emma Tammi. Screenplay by Teresa Sutherland. 86 minutes. Rated R for blood, birthing and lots of bodies. The New York Times does not provide star ratings.