Charlie is dying.

Morbidly obese, the central character in “The Whale” is literally eating himself to death. Scarfing down candy bars from a desk drawer full of them. Devouring pizzas delivered to his door daily. Subsisting on bucket after bucket of fried chicken.

His heart is failing, but he refuses to seek medical attention to the despair of his only true friend, a woman named Liz (Hong Chau) who is his devoted caregiver.

He’s lonely. He’s guilt-ridden. He’s grief-stricken. He’s, frankly, suicidal. He knows exactly where he’s headed and is waiting for the not-too-distant day when his suffering will finally be at an end.

As played by Brendan Fraser in a startlingly authentic-looking full-body prosthetic fat suit, he’s a fascinating, complicated individual. For all his health issues and psychological problems, he is, oddly, not without hope. That hope springs from his work as an online English teacher. He loves inspiring students. Via Zoom sessions, he encourages them to be analytical and self-revealing in their writing. He keeps his condition a secret from them, turning off his laptop’s camera so they can’t see him, while his intellect and caring nature come through loud and clear.

Fraser, distancing himself from his long-ago days of playing the light-comic likes of Dudley Do-Right and George of the Jungle, shifts emotional valences with lightning quickness as Charlie, now hopeful, now caring, now grieving, now desperate, in ways that are not jarring but rather seamless and revelatory of Charlie’s innermost dimensions. Under the direction of Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan,” “Requiem for a Dream”), working from a screenplay by Samuel D. Hunter, Fraser reaches deep within himself to give what is arguably the best performance of his career.

Aronofsky has surrounded him with actors who are similarly adroit at revealing unexpected facets of their characters. Chau’s caregiver Liz hectors Charlie to quit being so self-destructive, yet at the same time feeds him unhealthy sandwiches because that’s what he wants and she loves him so much she’s helpless to deny him what he craves.

A young missionary named Thomas played by Ty Simpkins shows up at the door, Bible in hand, eager to save Charlie’s soul. But there is something in his manner that suggests his grasp of his own faith is somehow less secure than it seems.

Charlie’s ex-wife Mary, played by Samantha Morton, arrives late in the picture, full of long-held bitterness over Charlie’s abandonment of her and their only child when he went off to live with another man. And yet in the course of her visit, she, almost in spite of herself, tenderly nestles close to him to listen to his laboring heartbeat.

The most searing performance is given by Sadie Sink in the role of Charlie’s teenage daughter Ellie. She blows into his apartment, a whirlwind of rage made so by Charlie’s having abandoned her and her mother for his male lover when she was 8. Now 17 and failing in school, she comes to his home to unload her white-hot resentments on him and at the same time to angrily and reluctantly accept his offer to help her write her school essays. The main essay is on the topic of “Moby-Dick,” the source of the title rather than a reference to Charlie’s girth, though that nonetheless is implied.

Her mother calls Ellie evil, and she is as shown by hurtful things she does to her father. But wounded as she is, Charlie, loving and compassionate, wants to help her in any way he can, scholastically and financially.

Hunter’s screenplay is adapted from his 2012 stage play, and Aronofsky’s decision to confine the picture to Charlie’s cluttered apartment reveals its stage-bound roots. The disordered living space reflects the chaotic state of Charlie’s mind. The place is an arena where all the characters’ warring emotions are concentrated to an almost unbearable degree.

The fat suit is in a sense a distraction in that you wonder how Fraser was able to act within it. But the fact that he does so and so effectively makes “The Whale” a searing, moving experience.